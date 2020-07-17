Flock Talk: Winston commit impact
Shortly after Keanu Williams committed last weekend, super recruiter Keith Brown intimated that there was another commit coming. While many tried to guess which 2021 recruit who had not yet set a d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news