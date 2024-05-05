Former top-60 safety Peyton Woodyard transferring to Oregon from Alabama
With so much coaching movement late in the process, it was always clear there would be some players deciding to leave their programs this spring.
That was especially evident with midyear enrollees who saw new coaches step in just after arriving on campus themselves.
This is why relationships matter. Oregon pursued Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard as a high school prospect but he didn’t pick the Ducks.
The second time around, that changed. Woodyard announced his commitment to play for Dan Lanning on Sunday following a visit to Eugene.
The former 2024 top-60 recruit signed with the Crimson Tide in the winter expecting to play for Nick Saban. Instead, the longtime Alabama coach retired and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer was brought in as a replacement.
After going through spring ball, Woodyard opted to recently enter the transfer portal and the Ducks quickly became an option leading to his commitment Sunday.
The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco star will get a chance to reunite with edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei in Eugene after previously being high school teammates.
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety was previously ranked as the fifth-best prospect at his position by Rivals and the No. 6 prospect overall from California in the previous recruiting cycle.
He is the 13th offseason transfer for the Ducks and the latest this spring following Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who committed to Oregon over USC, Ohio State and others this week.
He’s the fifth transfer defensive back to transfer to Oregon this offseason.