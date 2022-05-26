The spring has been an important time for four-star linebacker Tre Edwards. The 2023 recruit from Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic was able to take several trips over the last two months allowing him to realize that he is ready to make a commitment decision.

Edwards announced his final four schools earlier this week — UCLA, Oregon, Cal and Arizona — while also announcing that he would be making a decision Friday. That announcement came shortly after taking his lone official visit in the process with the Bruins hosting him on campus last weekend.

The Rivals250 linebacker prospect has been able to visit each of the finalists this spring.

Edwards is set to announce his choice in the late afternoon bringing a long process to an end. He has received offers from numerous high-level programs from across the country, but he is ready to make his choice after evaluating his many options.

“It’s been a difficult process because, you know, I like each one of those schools a lot,” he said. “So, it’s kind of hard to narrow it down, but it just really comes down to which place I really feel is like home to me.”

What has ultimately separated the four Pac-12 programs from the rest of the schools on his lengthy offer list is the amount of attention he has received from the coaches the relationships he’s been able to build with them throughout the process.

“The reason those four schools are different I would say is the communication and the connections I have with the coaches,” Edwards said. “Those schools really communicated with me a lot. I got to build some great bonds with the coaching staffs at each one of these schools, and some of the other schools I didn’t get to do that with.”

He added that the “overall vibe and the culture of the school” has been an important determining factor in helping him pick one program while academics has increasingly also played a role in his decision-making process.

The four schools remaining on the table for Edwards have some common traits about why they stand out, but each program has something different that has helped him figure out where he will play in the future.