News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 11:37:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Andrew Gentry talks Pac-12 trip, future plans

Andrew Gentry
Andrew Gentry
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Colorado won a thriller over Nebraska this past weekend and one of the top recruits in attendance, Andrew Gentry, had a great time.The massive four-star offensive tackle from Littleton (Colo.) Colu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}