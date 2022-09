Clint Cosgrove sits down with four-star ATH Malachi Coleman to discuss the latest in his recruitment and upcoming official visit plans. Coleman breaks down his top seven of Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia and USC, then details where each of the schools currently stand with him. The Lincoln, Neb. native also shares his thoughts on Nebraska's first game and what the Huskers need to accomplish on the field in order for him to stay and play at home.