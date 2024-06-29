Brew, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, is the No. 42 overall prospect and No. 6 cornerback in the 2025 class. He is also ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Texas.

Oregon adds to an already stellar Saturday afternoon as they have added a commitment from an elite defensive back in the 2025 class.

Brew is a big addition for Oregon, who is an Ohio State legacy. The Buckeyes were long thought to be the team to beat in his recruitment, but Oregon grabbed the momentum in this summer and were able to close.

Brew was limited in his junior season, playing just five games as a junior. There is a lot to like though from what he has put on tape. He has an aggressive play style, proven to be a willing tackler.

From an athletic profile, Oregon is getting a fantastic body type to put in their secondary.

With a 6-foot-2 frame, he has a 73-inch wingspan to go along with 32.5-inch arms. He also has tested strong times on the track with 10.75-second in the 100 meter and 21.79-seconds in the 200-meter.

Following the addition of Brew, Oregon has the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, No. 3 in the Big 10 conference.

The Ducks hold commitments from one five-star, 11 four-stars, and two three-star prospects. Brew is the second defensive back among the 14 total commits, joining four-star Brandon Finney.