ATLANTA – Four-star defensive end Collin Clay announced a top five in early June. Now the Oklahoma City native has a date in mind when he will announced his college selection.

“We were talking the other night about making my decision in September,” Clay announced. “We were thinking the 21st because that’s our homecoming game against one of our rival schools. I’d make my decision after that game.”

