Four-star Florida LB picks Ducks
Oregon landed the 19th pledge to their class of 2019 on Thursday when four-star linebacker Ge’mon Eaford made his decision public. He became the 19th commit to Oregon’s class of 2019.
The Deerfield Beach (Fla.) star picked the Ducks over nearly four dozen other offers, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson all the home state schools. In the end it came down to four hats at the table: Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Eaford made his announcement on the Tony Sands radio show.
"Oregon, what a lot of people don’t know here but they were my favorite school since I was a kid, riding around in the streets.
"I will be taking my talents to Oregon."
Eaford becomes the first linebacker to pledge to the class although Mater Dei’s Mase Funa will likely end up in the defenses’ second level. At 6-foot-1, 230-pounds, he could fill several roles.
At Oregon’s Saturday Night Live event last weekend, Eaford worked out as a linebacker, showing excellent athletism and a stout physique.
At the announcement ceremony, Deerfield Beach head coach Jevon Glenn had high praise for the newest Duck. “It has been a pleasure (coaching him). He is an absolute dog.
"Ge'Mon has been on over 103 unofficial visits. He is not going to fall for the fluff."
He is the second Oregon commit this cycle from the Sunshine State, joining Bradenton (Fla.) IMG wide receiver Josh Delgado. The Ducks now have 14 four-star commitments for the Class, constituting exactly half of the league’s current total of 28.
Eaford has been selected to play in this year's UnderArmour All-American game.