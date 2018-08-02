



Oregon landed the 19th pledge to their class of 2019 on Thursday when four-star linebacker Ge’mon Eaford made his decision public. He became the 19th commit to Oregon’s class of 2019.

The Deerfield Beach (Fla.) star picked the Ducks over nearly four dozen other offers, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson all the home state schools. In the end it came down to four hats at the table: Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Eaford made his announcement on the Tony Sands radio show.

"Oregon, what a lot of people don’t know here but they were my favorite school since I was a kid, riding around in the streets.

"I will be taking my talents to Oregon."

