Four-Star Friday: Ten new four-stars emerge in 2023 class

Spring camp and 7-on-7 season are nearing their end and many elite prospects have emerged. In this week’s Four-Star Friday we have rated some of those elite prospects in the 2023 class, which will be expanded from its current Rivals100 to the Rivals250 this summer. Take a look at these 10 new four-stars in the 2023 class.

TROY BOWLES

“The son of NFL coach Todd Bowles, the 2023 linebacker is so fun to watch because he can read the field so well, he seems to understand what the offense wants to do and what's coming, and he acts on plays instead of reacting which makes him productive all over the place. He can see screens getting set up and blow them up, Bowles can play in space and pick off passes and I love the physical nature he plays with at all times. LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and many others offers have come in recently.” - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

*****

MARVIN BURKS

“The first time we saw Burks was last July and he immediately jumped off the field from both a size and performance standpoint. He validated that early evaluation with a sophomore season that saw him collect 38 tackles and two interceptions in just seven games. Burks is a rangy safety with the explosiveness to shut down passing lanes in an instant, but he also has the size and physicality to come into the box and be an asset in run support. His offer list includes Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.” - Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

DANIEL HARRIS

“It's incredible that Harris can literally play all over the defense as sometimes he's coming off the edge, sometimes he's dropping in coverage, sometimes he's playing one-high safety and other times he's playing cornerback and doing a great job out there as well. With his length and playmaking ability, it's pretty impressive to see Harris' versatility and that's why he's so valuable to so many top programs as Miami, Florida and many others are already involved.” - Gorney

*****

MONTRELL HATTEN

“Hatten is a three-sport standout from East Texas powerhouse Carthage (Texas) High School. He plays football, track and basketball, at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Hatten is a craftsman at receiver with crisp routes and the ability to take the top off defenses. As a sophomore, Hatten turned 35 receptions into 702 yards and eight touchdowns and was named the District 10-4A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year. "Hatten sees reps running routes outside and in the slot and has a fantastic catch radius and is sure-handed. He makes difficult grabs outside the numbers and over the middle and can hold on through contact. He has a knack for separating consistently at the top of routes, too. Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech and SMU are early offers.” - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

MARCO LAINEZ

“Lainez was one prospect we were very excited to see this offseason and he didn’t disappoint. He shows power, touch and accuracy as a thrower and is a pretty good athlete too. Lainez hasn’t been challenged in games too much yet but he has the tools to succeed in almost any situation. "This past weekend he won the quarterback MVP award at the New Jersey Rivals Camp over some other talented throwers and he still has more time to improve his game. Iowa, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Illinois are just some of the offers that have come in for Lainez so far.” - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

*****

PARIS PATTERSON

“A freshman starter on East St. Louis' state title team of 2019, Patterson has proven time and again over the last 18 months he is one of the best offensive line prospects in the Midwest's 2023 class. Working alongside fellow 2023 four-star Miles McVay, the teammates have been able to push each other, which has benefitted both. "Of the two, Patterson is best-suited to play inside at the college level. He moves extremely well for his size, and has physically bullied opponents older than him for several years. Tennessee was his first scholarship offer, but more are on their way.” - Helmholdt

*****

YHONZAE PIERRE

“Pierre is a high-upside edge-rusher out of Eufaula (Ala.) High School. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Pierre is an athletic presence off the edge with quick, violent hands and some explosiveness off the ball. He has a lethal spin move and is able to consistently force pressure anywhere he lines up with exceptional closing speed. "Pierre's upside is through the roof when he can add more power to his game. LSU, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama have all offered Pierre, who notched 46 tackles, 10 TFL and five sacks in 12 games last season.” - Spiegelman

*****

SAMUEL SINGLETON

“What stands out most about Singleton's running style is that he has excellent vision in tight spaces, he's patient enough to wait for blockers to do their job and then boom, he's gone and off to the races. Singleton does not look like he is the fastest running back ever but that's deceiving because he covers ground quickly and defenders have a hard time tracking him down in the open field so he can move. "Singleton is a strong, sturdy back who isn't going to be tackled easily and that's when defenders can get their hands on him. Penn State, LSU and Michigan have offered in recent days.” - Gorney

*****

JASIAH WAGONER

“I love that Wagoner plays on both sides of the ball, he has quick-twitch athletic ability, he plays with confidence and even though he's not the biggest cornerback in the 2023 class, Wagoner is surprisingly physical when hitting people or trying to jostle the ball out. "His breaks on the ball are outstanding, he trusts himself out on an island and he has good speed and great athleticism as a playmaker if he's ever asked to play receiver. Many Pac-12 schools along with Penn State, Tennessee and others are involved.” - Gorney

*****

JOHNNY WILLIAMS