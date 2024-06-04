Four-star guard Jovani Ruff previews commitment decision
LAS VEGAS — Four-star guard Jovani Ruff spent the last few days in Las Vegas taking part in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp that brings together some of the most talented prospects in the country under one roof.
The 2025 recruit from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California was working through a recent wrist sprain, but there was a feeling of easiness about his few days in Vegas.
That is because the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard has arrived at a decision about his future.
Ruff recently announced that he is down to four options — Cal, Kansas, Oregon and USC — and will now be making his commitment Wednesday.
Ruff has already settled on one of those schools, and all that remains now is letting the public know where he will be headed. The No. 55-ranked recruit in the class only took one official visit during the process when Cal hosted him last fall.
The Bears have remained active in his recruitment, but a staff change at USC has brought the Trojans well into the mix, too. Kansas and Oregon have continued to remain in the picture coming out of the spring evaluation period.
We caught up with Ruff to discuss each of the finalists and what went into his decision to pick one of the programs as his future school.
Jovani Ruff breaks down the final four
