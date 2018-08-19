Isaac Johnson, a four-star prospect in the 2019 class, remains one of the most coveted prospects on the West Coast. While the plan is for Johnson to take an LDS two-year mission before college, thus placing him in the 2021 class, he has scheduled his first two official visit dates while others are in the works.

First, Johnson will visit Utah on Sept. 15. The Utes currently sit with the commitments of his travel teammates Rylan Jones and Matthew Van Komen, and have had success in landing others who have taken two-year missions. The most recent examples of that being Jaxon Brenchley and Branden Carlson, original members of the 2017 class that will enroll next fall upon the completion of the current LDS trips.

Oregon, a program residing in the state that he was originally born in, will then host Johnson on the weekend of Oct. 13.