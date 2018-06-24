"I am shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Oregon. Eugene you have a real one coming to town!"

Oregon football's class of 2019 added a huge commitment on Sunday when four-star offensive guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu announced his intention to enroll at Oregon.

No need to get in touch with me now! I’m an Oregon Duck! ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Jyk2jec9nq

Sala becomes the 13th member of the class for the Ducks and with his commitment Oregon currently has the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the country. The 6-foot-7, 345-pound junior college transfer from Navarro (Tex.) JC is the first offensive lineman to commit to so far this year.

One of the top junior college offensive linemen in the nation, he had offers from dozens of schools including Alabama, Oklahoma and USC among them.



A big advantage for the highly-ranked athlete is that he will be graduating on December 9th and will enroll at Oregon in time for winter term and spring camp.



Though his family is from the islands, he is originally from Alaska.

