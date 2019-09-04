News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 11:03:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star QB CJ Stroud working out visit schedule

CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - CJ Stroud is off to a fantastic start to his senior season and visits are starting to shape up.But more schools are constantly trying to get involved with the four-star q...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}