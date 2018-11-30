The Oregon coaches’ visit to the Bridges’ home was in the morning in Alabama, ending around 10:00 am in Eugene. The importance of this visit increased dramatically five hours after it ended when at 3:15 pm PST the Ducks’ other 2019 true safety commit, Jeremiah Criddell , reopened his recruitment after having been committed to Oregon since May.

Head coaches get one home visit per recruit and on Wednesday Coach Mario Cristobal along with co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward were in Lanett, Alabama visiting the home of Trikweze Bridges . The four-star rated safety committed to Oregon back in July 23rd, the week before heading out to Eugene for an unofficial visit for the Ducks’ Saturday Night Live recruiting event.

Fortunately for Oregon’s future secondary, the visit solidified has pledge.

Over breakfast, the Bridges family along with the Duck coaches discussed what to expect in both the near and long term.

“We talked about the future and when I’ll be taking my official visit,” said Bridges.

As to what they ate, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete was more interested in the conversation.

“I forget but it was delicious,” he laughed.

Immediately following his summer commitment, he made it clear with other teams that he was done and for the most part, none of the other 18 schools that offered have been recruiting him since.

What he hopes to do is get an official visit out to Oregon in the next few weeks, though he could take it any time through January. On December 19th is the first day of the early signing period for the Class of 2019, and he intends to sign and send his letter that day.

Although for the moment the Ducks only have one safety commit in their Class of 2019, he is an excellent one. More importantly, he intends to honor his pledge.

“I’m as solid as it gets,” he confirmed. “One hundred percent.”