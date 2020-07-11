DuckSportsAuthority - Four-star SDE Keanu Williams picks Ducks

Oregon football recruiting continued its torrid pace on Saturday when Clovis (Calif.) defensive lineman Keanu Williams made his commitment. He became the 17th pledge to the class of 2021. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound SDE had over two dozen scholarship offers before narrowing his list of finalists to Oregon, UCLA, USC and Stanford. Williams was the Ducks’ top interior defensive line target.

Defensive line coach Joe Salave’a led the recruiting effort for Williams although as is the case with all of their top targets, the entire staff participated.

“I honestly get along with all the coaches on the defensive staff,” Williams told Duck Sports Authority.

As to position for Oregon that remains to be seen. For Clovis he played mostly three or five technique but is willing to do whatever is asked of him in college.

“I prefer to play [defensive end] in a 4-3 defense, but wherever I get playing time, I'll do it,” said Williams.

His reasons for picking the Ducks echoed those of many other prospects.

“Oregon brings academics, family and a winning atmosphere to the table,” said Williams.

The addition of Williams vaults Oregon into the stratosphere of national recruiting with currently the No. 3 class in the country, No. 1 in the Pac-12. Cristobal’s first signing class in 2019 was ranked No. 7 nationally, last year it was No. 9.

The number of slots available for this class is not large as the Ducks will likely sign somewhere around 23 prospects this cycle. They are likely to take one more defensive lineman, and have their sights set high, including a serious chance at the No. 1 prospect in the country, Korey Foreman.

Stay tuned to Duck Sports Authority for your Sunday reading including our Commit Impact analysis and Film Review articles scheduled for morning release.