Four-star TE Da'Saahn Brame talks Oregon commitment
Oregon got a huge commitment on Saturday when four-star tight end Da’Saahn Brame committed to the program. Brame picked the Ducks over LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. The Ducks now have 13 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news