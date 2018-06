🎥 BREAKING: Rivals100 WR Lance Wilhoite @swaggylance makes his commitment announcement from the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge! 🎥 @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/6M8CbGrNdi

ATLANTA -- Four-star Nashville wide receiver Lance Wilhoite announced his commitment to Oregon on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

