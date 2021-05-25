Four-star WR Andre Greene Jr. reveals his visit plans and top schools
Four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. has been chomping at the bit to get out on the recruiting trail and see some of these teams that have offered him. The Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star has one of the longest offer sheets of any prospect in this class so it took some time for him and his family to go through the list and figure out which ones he needed more information on before he takes the next step in his recruitment.
Greene breaks everything down in the video above and you can find his full visit schedule and top schools listed below.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
VISIT SCHEDULE AND TOP SCHOOLS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news