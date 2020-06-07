THE SITUATION: Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie was a one time a Notre Dame commit, but on March 20, he backed off his pledge to the Irish and re-opened his recruitment. Since then, the 6-foot-4, 205 pound four-star has added offers from schools like Auburn , Florida State , Michigan , Penn State , Ole Miss and Oregon . He has been on the phone daily with schools since mid March and he has cut his list to 10 schools.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "My top 10 schools are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia," said Colzie. "Communication has been pretty much daily with some schools on this list. It has been every day or every other day.

"I got to this group of 10 school because I felt like it was time for me to sort of narrow my list done a bit. By me focusing on these 10 schools, it allows me to get to know each coach really well and figure out which place is the best got me. The 10 schools on this list are doing a great job reaching out and recruiting me. I’ve started to build great relationships with each of these teams and I am looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.

"Out of the 10 schools, I have visited Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Notre Dame. I do plan on taking all of my official visits before I commit.

"I think before I cut my list down [again], I want to take some visits and see where I really want to end up. I do believe that those 10 schools will be in the mix going into my senior year as of now.

"What I’m looking for in my future school is a great education, family environment, a place where I won’t have to worry about playing time, and a place that would build me into man and player that I want to be."