Jeremiah McClellan trimmed his list of over 40 offers to a top 12 in April and has now taken the next step in his recruitment by finalizing his first four official visits to LSU (June 2-4), Ohio State (June 9-11), Tennessee (June 16-18) and Oregon (June 23-25). While it is telling that McClellan chose to visit each of these schools first, his visit situation remains fluid and additional schools could be added in the future. Following his official visit announcement, McClellan took some time to give a quick hit on why he chose each school for a visit and then I follow that up by giving my take on where I see this recruitment heading via a Rivals Reaction.

McClellan on the main reason he chose each school for an official visit. LSU: "LSU has been my dream school and I like (Cortez) Hankton as a coach." Ohio State: "It’s WRU and it doesn’t get any better than that." Tennessee: "I like coach (Kelsey) Pope and I feel like they have a great offense for me." Oregon: "I love the coaching staff at Oregon and (Junior) Adams is a great coach."

****

From the Film Room: Breaking down what makes Jeremiah McClellan special.

****

RIVALS REACTION...