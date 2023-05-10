Four-star WR Jeremiah McClellan locks in four official visits
Jeremiah McClellan trimmed his list of over 40 offers to a top 12 in April and has now taken the next step in his recruitment by finalizing his first four official visits to LSU (June 2-4), Ohio State (June 9-11), Tennessee (June 16-18) and Oregon (June 23-25).
While it is telling that McClellan chose to visit each of these schools first, his visit situation remains fluid and additional schools could be added in the future. Following his official visit announcement, McClellan took some time to give a quick hit on why he chose each school for a visit and then I follow that up by giving my take on where I see this recruitment heading via a Rivals Reaction.
McClellan on the main reason he chose each school for an official visit.
LSU:
"LSU has been my dream school and I like (Cortez) Hankton as a coach."
Ohio State:
"It’s WRU and it doesn’t get any better than that."
Tennessee:
"I like coach (Kelsey) Pope and I feel like they have a great offense for me."
Oregon:
"I love the coaching staff at Oregon and (Junior) Adams is a great coach."
RIVALS REACTION...
The first four official chosen for visits should come with little surprise as McClellan has talked glowingly about each program throughout his recruitment. Each was also included in his recently released top 12 which also included Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Missouri, South Carolina and Florida.
McClellan says that additional official visits could be in the works and although it seems likely that one of the four schools currently locked in for OV's could be his ultimate destination, I'm not ready to rule additional schools from his top 12 out of the the mix yet - with Notre Dame potentially being the most likely of that group.
I see Ohio State as being a slight favorite here and have put in an Ohio State Futurecast accordingly, but the longer this plays out the less confident I become in that prediction. LSU is definitely another team to watch here as McClellan has expressed interest in going up against the Tigers talented secondary on a daily basis and he also has a previous relationship with LSU defensive backs coach Robert Steeples from when he was a high school coach in St. Louis while McClellan was coming up. Both Tennessee and Oregon sit in a good spot as well. The Vols appeared to be the early leader in this recruitment and a recent visit to Oregon was an eye opener for the four-star receiver.
McClellan originally planned on committing prior to his senior season, but don't be surprised if this recruitment takes a while longer to play out.