Receiver Kevin Thomas is playing his junior season right now but he is gearing up for a busy summer. In the video above, the four-star out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti says five schools are doing a good job recruiting him and that he will schedule official visits in the summer before committing prior to his senior season.

It’s hard to point to a specific favorite for Thomas right now but West Virginia and Michigan State have put themselves in great position so far. Visits will be key for Florida, Nebraska, and Oregon if they want to remain serious contenders for his commitment. Arizona State is hanging around as well. Thomas’ recruitment will get much clearer once he’s able to schedule and take visits.