Four-star Zachariah Branch ready for a busy visit schedule with his brother
Zachariah Branch has a bit of a leg up in his recruitment. The four-star’s brother is Rivals100 defensive back Zion Branch and he’s had a behind the scenes look at his older brother’s recruitment for years. Now, the younger Branch is a big time prospect himself and has plenty of offers to sift through.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news