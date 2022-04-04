Further perspective: Thoughts on Kayvon Thibodeaux's, Devon Allen's pro day

Oregon held its Pro Day on Friday, where Oregon's draft hopefuls had the chance to show scouts from across the NFL why they deserve a spot in the league.

That placed a variety of egos and personalities in the spotlight, from Olympic sprinter and former Ducks’ wide receiver Devon Allen trying to rejuvenate his football career, to potential top-5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux addressing his critics.

Thibodeaux’s position drills were the most anticipated of the event, as the teams at the top of the draft must decide if he’s the player to turn their franchise around. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash or do the vertical jump.

Instead, Thibodeaux showcased his agility and ball skills as he rushed around tackle dummies and put on a coverage drill. Thibodeaux also did a lot of talking, proclaiming himself as the draft’s best player.

“I’m gonna be honest, the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard is that I’m not the best player in this draft,” Thibodeaux said. “Other than that, I don’t really listen to anything else. That to me is outrageous.”

RELATED: See Oregon's full Pro Day results from Friday

Clearly, Thibodeaux’s not one to just let his play speak for itself. That’s just who he is, though. Regardless of all the criticism, his self-confidence continues to grow and he’s comfortable with his identity. He’s someone who talks a big game but has the skill to back it up.

“It’s only hard to not take [criticism] personally if you don’t know yourself,” Thibodeaux said. “If you know who you are inside and you know what you’ve given to the game and you know the sacrifice that you make, I don’t think you’re worried about [criticism].”

Thibodeaux’s impressive performance at Pro Day would have stolen the headlines if it weren’t for Allen. NFL teams will jockey for Thibodeaux when the draft begins on April 28, but at Pro Day Allen stole their attention.

A loud gasp echoed throughout the Moshofsky Center on Friday as Allen finished his 40-yard dash. He clocked in at 4.35 seconds, the fastest time recorded on the day.

“They didn’t expect the track guy to run slow,” Allen said. “It's just good to get a fast time on paper. That's why I ran it. I probably didn't have to run it.”

Whether it’s at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships, when he broke the Oregon school record for the 110-meter hurdle, or the 2021 Olympics when Allen finished No. 4 in the 110-meter hurdles, his speed has never been in question.

To pursue a professional football career, however, Allen must learn how to slow down.

“In track, we never really have a lot of practice specifically decelerating because we’re wearing spikes and it’s kind of dangerous,” Allen said. “In football, a big part of that is your ability to accelerate and decelerate. For the last six weeks, that’s pretty much all I’ve been doing, just practicing slowing down as opposed to running. I’ve done running, but I haven’t done a lot of it the last few weeks.”

As a sprinter, Allen’s rarely been told to slow down. Now, he’s learning how to do so to invigorate his football career. Off the field, however, the 27-year-old doesn't take much time to slow down or reflect on his endeavors. He’s racing father time, trying to achieve his dreams in both sports.

“I’m pretty much going to put football on the back burner for now,” Allen said. “I just wanted to come to the Pro Day and announce that I’m taking this seriously. The goal is to get ready for worlds, win, break a world record, and do that whole thing. On July 18th, when Worlds is done, go to camp that next week. That’s kind of the goal I envisioned in my head to make it work, and I feel like that is quite possible.”

Allen’s next few months are jam-packed with running and after that his dream of an NFL career. He expects a lot from himself. Pro Day acted as a sneak peek to show that those expectations can be met.