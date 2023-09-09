Game Breakdown: Ducks rally to win at Texas Tech, punctuated by late pick-6
This could have ended much differently, a cloud threatening to camp over Oregon's football season just two games into the schedule.
In a swift and stinging sequence, the Ducks were stuffed on three straight rushing plays from the Texas Tech 17 -- including a fourth-and-1 attempt by quarterback Bo Nix as coach Dan Lanning opted to bypass a short field goal down 2 points -- only to see the Red Raiders score three plays later to go up 9 points.
But Nix led scoring drives on the Ducks next three possessions, including a go-ahead Camden Lewis field goal with a 1:10 remaining, and the Oregon defense delivered the knockout blow on a 45-yard Jeffrey Bassa pick-6 touchdown created by a Brandon Dorlus pressure of QB (and former Duck) Tyler Shough.
That gave No. 13 Oregon a 38-30 win in Lubbock, Texas, as the Ducks sealed it with another interception, by Bryan Addison, on the Red Raiders' final desperation drive.
"Really tough environment to play in," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "A lot of teams would have lost their cool when things weren't going well, and our guys kept their composure the entire game. And they went out and executed down the stretch."
Nix finished 32-of-44 passing for 359 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions with a team-high 46 rushing yards.
Troy Franklin had 6 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, Tez Johnson caught 4 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown and Bucky Irving had 38 rushing yards with a score.
"We just started executing, and we stopped beating ourselves so much," Nix said. "We finally put together a good drive with some explosive plays. We knew we were capable of that, we just had to be consistent with it and put it together."
Oregon moves to 2-0 after a resilient finish to a performance that until the end had raised a lot of questions about this team and its potential.
Ultimately, road wins of any kind are valuable -- if the Ducks can build on this momentous finish with cleaner performances moving forward.
"I think that game could look a lot different if we didn't shoot ourselves in the foot so much," Lanning said.
Instead, it was tense throughout with neither team leading by more than 8 points until that aforementioned sequence late in the third quarter.
Tight end Terrance Ferguson had just ripped off 30 yards after a breaking a tackle after the catch, and Nix followed with a 9-yard run to set up second-and-1 from the Red Raiders' 17. Then Noah Whittington was stuffed on consecutive plays before Nix himself was denied on that fourth-and-1.
Shough, the former Oregon starting QB, started the ensuing Texas Tech drive with an 18-yard completion and then hit Drae McCray for 31 yards on a flea flicker. Jahlil Florence was in position to make a play on the pass, but McRay adjusted to come back for the ball as Florence flew out of position. On the very next play, Shough threw a 34-yard touchdown to Jerand Bradley to put the Red Raiders up 27-18 with 6:16 left in the third quarter.
That's when the Ducks started chipping away ...
On the ensuing Oregon drive, Nix methodically worked the offense down the field, running for a 13-yard gain on a pivotal third-and-11 and later for 4 yards on third-and-3 to set up Irving's 3-yard touchdown to narrow the gap. That capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive.
Texas Tech then made a curious call to go for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 33. The Ducks defense stuffed Shough.
Oregon stalled at the 5 but settled for a 23-yard Lewis field goal to go up 28-27 with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Texas Tech retook the lead on a 45-yard Gino Garcia field goal with 5:13 to play, setting up the dramatic finish.
Nix hit Johnson and Patrick Herbert for completions of 14 and 21 yards to get the drive moving, the Ducks benefitted from a 15-yard penalty on Texas Tech's Rayshad Williams' tackle out of bounds on Bucky Irving and the offense eventually pushed to the 7 before stalling again.
Lewis booted the 34-yard field goal for a 31-30 lead with 1:10 left and the Ducks only needed a stop to seal it.
Enter the pick-6, as Dorlus appeared to get a piece of Shough's arm as the ball traveled a short distance right into Bassa's grasp.
"It's a blessing, first and foremost — I thank God, I thank the man upstairs," Bassa said. "But it also comes down to the preparation that I do in practice, that we do in practice, those situations we always go through with coach Lanning. It's just a big blessing."
Addison intercepted a Shough desperation heave at the end of the game to officially seal it.
Shough, the former Duck finished 24 of 40 for 282 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs and was sacked 4 times -- by Tysheem Johnson, Bryce Boettcher, Jamal Hill and Popo Aumavae. Bassa led the way with 9 tackles.
Oregon is 2-0 and will host Hawaii next week before a big showdown with Colorado in Autzen Stadium on Sept. 23.
Between now and then, they'll have to clean up a lot of the rough edges that allowed Texas Tech to pile up 456 yards and almost take this game.