This could have ended much differently, a cloud threatening to camp over Oregon's football season just two games into the schedule. In a swift and stinging sequence, the Ducks were stuffed on three straight rushing plays from the Texas Tech 17 -- including a fourth-and-1 attempt by quarterback Bo Nix as coach Dan Lanning opted to bypass a short field goal down 2 points -- only to see the Red Raiders score three plays later to go up 9 points. But Nix led scoring drives on the Ducks next three possessions, including a go-ahead Camden Lewis field goal with a 1:10 remaining, and the Oregon defense delivered the knockout blow on a 45-yard Jeffrey Bassa pick-6 touchdown created by a Brandon Dorlus pressure of QB (and former Duck) Tyler Shough. That gave No. 13 Oregon a 38-30 win in Lubbock, Texas, as the Ducks sealed it with another interception, by Bryan Addison, on the Red Raiders' final desperation drive. "Really tough environment to play in," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "A lot of teams would have lost their cool when things weren't going well, and our guys kept their composure the entire game. And they went out and executed down the stretch."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmFuZG9uX2Rv cmx1cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJhbmRvbl9kb3JsdXM8L2E+ IHByZXNzdXJlcyBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C YXNzYV8yMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmFzc2FfMjE8L2E+IHRh a2VzIGl0IHRvIHRoZSBob3VzZSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRHVja3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0R1Y2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v YXN0TlJsdjlBYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FzdE5SbHY5QWM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MDA3MDIxMzI5MDE3MzI0Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Nix finished 32-of-44 passing for 359 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions with a team-high 46 rushing yards. Troy Franklin had 6 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, Tez Johnson caught 4 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown and Bucky Irving had 38 rushing yards with a score. "We just started executing, and we stopped beating ourselves so much," Nix said. "We finally put together a good drive with some explosive plays. We knew we were capable of that, we just had to be consistent with it and put it together." Oregon moves to 2-0 after a resilient finish to a performance that until the end had raised a lot of questions about this team and its potential. Ultimately, road wins of any kind are valuable -- if the Ducks can build on this momentous finish with cleaner performances moving forward. "I think that game could look a lot different if we didn't shoot ourselves in the foot so much," Lanning said. Instead, it was tense throughout with neither team leading by more than 8 points until that aforementioned sequence late in the third quarter. Tight end Terrance Ferguson had just ripped off 30 yards after a breaking a tackle after the catch, and Nix followed with a 9-yard run to set up second-and-1 from the Red Raiders' 17. Then Noah Whittington was stuffed on consecutive plays before Nix himself was denied on that fourth-and-1. Shough, the former Oregon starting QB, started the ensuing Texas Tech drive with an 18-yard completion and then hit Drae McCray for 31 yards on a flea flicker. Jahlil Florence was in position to make a play on the pass, but McRay adjusted to come back for the ball as Florence flew out of position. On the very next play, Shough threw a 34-yard touchdown to Jerand Bradley to put the Red Raiders up 27-18 with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+RE9UIPCfjq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IHwg8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRkJPTkZP WDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VuZHptQlFQMlEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bmR6bUJRUDJRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRl Y2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDY4NjU4OTIzMDIw Njk4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That's when the Ducks started chipping away ... On the ensuing Oregon drive, Nix methodically worked the offense down the field, running for a 13-yard gain on a pivotal third-and-11 and later for 4 yards on third-and-3 to set up Irving's 3-yard touchdown to narrow the gap. That capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbyBOaXggc29tZWhvdyBrZWVwcyBoaXMgZmVldCBhbmQgcGlja3Mg dXAgYSBodWdlIGZpcnN0IGRvd24gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QG9yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiDwn6aG4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9qT0xVWEVSQTljIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vak9MVVhFUkE5 YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9O Rk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAwNjg4MDkyNjExMzY3MTU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK