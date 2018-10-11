Game keys: Defeating Washington's defense
The Oregon (4-1) offense faces its toughest challenge so far this season on Saturday when the No. 7 Washington Huskies invade Autzen Stadium. Justin Herbert and mates will line up against the No. 3 scoring defense in the nation as they look to reclaim their dominance of the northwest lost two years ago.
The Husky defense is well-rounded at playing both the run and pass. They load up in the defensive backfield with a nickel package as their base defense. They can get away with overloading the back end with dynamic play from their linebackers and linemen who can hold up at the point of attack.
They are third in the nation in scoring defense averaging 13.7 points per game against them. The Ducks average putting 45.6 points per game on the board. Something must give.
Rush defense
To talk about the 2018 Husky defense the first subject is # 25 Ben Burr-Kirven. The 6-foot, 220-pound senior linebacker is seemingly everywhere on the field for the Huskies, leading the team with 74 tackles and 3 forced fumbles. He has more than double the total tackles as the next closest defender.
Washington has only given up nine touchdowns this season, but six of them have been on the ground. They give up 129.8 yards per game on the ground, 3.9 yards per carry.
Nose tackle Greg Gaines is 6-foot-2, 320-pounds. Jaylon Johnson 6-foot-3, 290-pounds. Levi Onwuzurike is their third defensive lineman when they go with three, which is about two-thirds of the time. They play a lot of 2-4-5 in terms of personnel, though obviously they have OLB’s at the line of scrimmage when they only have two DL in the game.
In general, what they try to do against the run is have their big guys in the middle absorb blockers to free up their linebackers to make the plays. Their rush defense is a respectable No. 41 in nation and has five fumbles recovered.
When they blitz, they like to send free safety Taylor Rapp who has four of the Huskies’ eight sacks.
Pass defense
The Huskies have defended the pass very well in 2018 with just three touchdowns given up through the air in their first six games. They have given up 174.7 yards per game through the air, good for No. 18 in the nation.
The key to their performance has been strong play across the board from their starting five defensive backs, led by cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Byron Murphy. They along with free safety Taylor Rapp have played extremely well this season.
They also love to disrupt the passing game by sending blitzes. In addition to Rapp their specialists at this are linebackers Benning Potoa’e and Ariel Ngata, along with Murphy from his cornerback position.
The third cornerback Jordan Miller has been solid in coverage but weaker in run support.
The key to their defensive operation is speed, although they have taken pride in their physical play of late, particularly against Utah and Arizona State.
|Stat
|Oregon Offense
|Opponents vs. Husky D
|
Yards/game
|
503.6
|
304.5
|
Pass yards/game
|
267.6
|
174.7
|
Pass yards/attempt
|
9.9
|
5.4
|
Rush yards/game
|
216.0
|
198.8
|
Rush yards/attempt
|
4.7
|
3.9
|
Points per game
|
45.6
|
13.7
|
3rd down %
|
52.1
|
42.4
Jake’s Take
Washington has assembled a cast of very good athletes on their defense. They fly around with speed and are physical on the ball. They obviously have had great success thus far with it.
Where the Ducks can take advantage is that they are simply bigger schematically. The Huskies are strong, but they are “light in the britches” overall playing so much nickel. The Ducks on the other hand, are big and strong.
So, I say play to the advantage, and that is establish the run and force the Huskies to change their personnel to put more mass in the box. No, it will not be sexy early to the fans who like to throw down the field every play but establishing the run early in this game is the key. It will keep the Husky defense on the field, and ultimately is what it will take to crack open the passing game.
Does that mean run on first down all the time in the first quarter? No. I think the Ducks need to always mix in first down passing but cannot be afraid to stick with the run on second and third.
To do this, the offensive line will have to bring the mean. They will have to move people at the line of scrimmage and get into the second level, keeping Burr-Kirven and Potoa’e off the ball carriers.
All of this is a tall order. But it can be done.