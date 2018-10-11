

The Oregon (4-1) offense faces its toughest challenge so far this season on Saturday when the No. 7 Washington Huskies invade Autzen Stadium. Justin Herbert and mates will line up against the No. 3 scoring defense in the nation as they look to reclaim their dominance of the northwest lost two years ago. The Husky defense is well-rounded at playing both the run and pass. They load up in the defensive backfield with a nickel package as their base defense. They can get away with overloading the back end with dynamic play from their linebackers and linemen who can hold up at the point of attack. They are third in the nation in scoring defense averaging 13.7 points per game against them. The Ducks average putting 45.6 points per game on the board. Something must give.



The Ducks are looking for holes like this one from the offensive line on Saturday Tom Corno



Rush defense To talk about the 2018 Husky defense the first subject is # 25 Ben Burr-Kirven. The 6-foot, 220-pound senior linebacker is seemingly everywhere on the field for the Huskies, leading the team with 74 tackles and 3 forced fumbles. He has more than double the total tackles as the next closest defender. Washington has only given up nine touchdowns this season, but six of them have been on the ground. They give up 129.8 yards per game on the ground, 3.9 yards per carry. Nose tackle Greg Gaines is 6-foot-2, 320-pounds. Jaylon Johnson 6-foot-3, 290-pounds. Levi Onwuzurike is their third defensive lineman when they go with three, which is about two-thirds of the time. They play a lot of 2-4-5 in terms of personnel, though obviously they have OLB’s at the line of scrimmage when they only have two DL in the game. In general, what they try to do against the run is have their big guys in the middle absorb blockers to free up their linebackers to make the plays. Their rush defense is a respectable No. 41 in nation and has five fumbles recovered. When they blitz, they like to send free safety Taylor Rapp who has four of the Huskies’ eight sacks. Pass defense The Huskies have defended the pass very well in 2018 with just three touchdowns given up through the air in their first six games. They have given up 174.7 yards per game through the air, good for No. 18 in the nation. The key to their performance has been strong play across the board from their starting five defensive backs, led by cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Byron Murphy. They along with free safety Taylor Rapp have played extremely well this season. They also love to disrupt the passing game by sending blitzes. In addition to Rapp their specialists at this are linebackers Benning Potoa’e and Ariel Ngata, along with Murphy from his cornerback position. The third cornerback Jordan Miller has been solid in coverage but weaker in run support. The key to their defensive operation is speed, although they have taken pride in their physical play of late, particularly against Utah and Arizona State.



Oregon offense vs Husky defense comparison Stat Oregon Offense Opponents vs. Husky D Yards/game 503.6 304.5 Pass yards/game

267.6 174.7 Pass yards/attempt

9.9 5.4 Rush yards/game

216.0 198.8 Rush yards/attempt

4.7 3.9

Points per game

45.6 13.7 3rd down %

52.1 42.4