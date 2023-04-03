A lot of schools remain involved with the five-star defensive end and important visits have been taken over the last few months. LSU remains a school that the Duncanville, Texas, standout has been enamored by and seems to love, plus playing in the SEC is a huge draw, so the Tigers still look strong. But another recent visit to Texas definitely has Simmons’ attention and the Longhorns are very much in this race with Georgia and Alabama for sure. TCU intrigues him but playing in the SEC is becoming more important. The buzz surrounding a positive recent visit to Arizona State seems like it will die down. Prediction: LSU

*****

Eddrick Houston

There are still plenty of schools involved in Houston’s recruitment and a number of visits are being worked out but this could still come down to the five-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., picking Georgia. Clemson is definitely going to be a player. Tennessee will be up there. Alabama could be the biggest competition right now, while LSU, Texas and others are in the mix. A decision could still be a ways off. Prediction: Georgia

*****

A big bunch of schools continue to be in the mix for Franklin as Ole Miss and Mississippi State cannot be counted out for the Lake Cormorant, Miss., standout. Alabama is absolutely one of the teams in contention and the Crimson Tide could have a slight edge right now. Tennessee is definitely a serious contender as is Texas A&M. Texas is staying involved and Franklin loved a recent visit to Miami as the Hurricanes made him feel like a top priority. Oregon and Ohio State have also offered so that could be something to watch. This one also feels like a recruitment that is in the early stages. Prediction: Alabama

*****

Williams Nwaneri

The Lee's Summit (Mo.) North standout, who will be on five-star watch during the next round of rankings, still has a long list of schools toward the top but that group has to start with Oklahoma. Former teammate Cayden Green signed with the Sooners last recruiting cycle plus that coaching staff has made Nwaneri a big-time priority. Oklahoma looks strong but many others are getting seriously involved with Georgia, Oregon, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio State among the list. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Ernest Willor (Rivals.com)

It is almost unfair to make a prediction on where Willor will end up because the Baltimore native, who is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, has not taken many visits yet. There were some rumors that the four-star defensive end could return to the Mid-Atlantic to finish out his high school career but he squashed those rumors and is expected back at the Florida powerhouse program. Penn State and Maryland should be in this until the end but until Willor hits the road and gets a better feel for his recruitment, this one is wide open. Prediction: Penn State

*****

Dylan Stewart (Rivals.com)

Rated as a four-star prospect, the Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy standout is also someone on five-star watch and it feels like a three-team race with Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia leading the way for his services. Penn State is definitely in this one as well with other schools trying to make a big impression but if Buckeyes assistant coach Larry Johnson is selling Stewart on being the next Chase Young, that could be really enticing. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Brandon Davis-Swain (The Wolverine)

After an eight-month commitment to Notre Dame, Davis-Swain reopened his recruitment in December and since that time he’s released a top 11. Auburn, Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Kentucky and USC made the cut. Now the four-star from West Bloomfield, Mich., is taking some trips and working out his official visit schedule. It’s believed that the Wolverines are the strongest pick right now but there could be some surprises along the way in his recruitment. Prediction: Michigan

*****

T.A. Cunningham

The four-star defensive end has been busy on the road this offseason with trips across the country and the ones that have stood out in particular are Miami and Penn State. Cunningham will be at LSU this weekend and that’s another important trip especially as he gets to know coach Brian Kelly and that staff more. Still, it feels like the Hurricanes and the Nittany Lions have taken a decent-sized lead right now as Cunningham figures out what he wants to do. Prediction: Miami

*****

Elijah Rushing

Oregon has felt like the leader for some time and his connections with that coaching staff could prove too much for others but there have been two recent intriguing developments to follow. The Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe defensive end, who possesses incredible length, ended up making a trip to Miami where he spent a lot of time with assistant coach Jason Taylor and that left an impression. The second thing to watch is his brother recently transferred from Florida to Arizona and Rushing has been seen on the Tucson campus often. Still, are the Ducks too far in front to get beaten, especially since he wants a decision done soon? Prediction: Oregon

*****

Dylan Stephenson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)