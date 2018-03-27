2020 WR @collinsullivan9 is on the verge of blowing up. Who else is on him after his amazing showing at the Houston #Rivals3StripeCamp the day after picking up a Northwestern offer? #B1GCATS | #GoDucks | #KUFBall READ ➡️ https://t.co/P9xQzpYAxJ | pic.twitter.com/dDS6ZVN5Un

After making waves as a freshman on the 7-on-7 and camp circuit, he’s quietly been developing both physically and as a prospect. Just over a week ago at the Houston stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas , he had a coming out party, catching passes in all but one one-on-one rep taken against defensive backs.

HOUSTON, Tex. -- One of 2020’s brightest wide receiver prospects, Collin Sullivan , already has a couple of offers in-hand, but could be one of the next Texas prospects to see his recruitment explode.

Even more impressive about his performance was the fact that he did so the day after a visit to Northwestern, where he picked up his latest offer on a visit. The Wildcats became his fifth offer to-date, but are certain to be far from his last as the spring carries on.

“It’s nice, it’s a beautiful campus,” he said. “I got to watch a practice and everything. Coach (Dennis) Springer, the receivers coach, is pretty cool, he’s a really nice guy. They came out a couple weeks ago - even Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald came out - that was the only school that came out with their head coach. My head coach at Round Rock talks highly of him, we met and we’re getting that relationship going.”

Sullivan said that he feels as though Illinois, Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas have all kept a close eye on him, and he plans to visit Notre Dame this summer. In the meantime, Oregon seems to have made the biggest impact on his recruitment thus far, and he was also offered by Kansas on a visit earlier this month.