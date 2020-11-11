DuckSportsAuthority - How things stand with top 5 uncommitted 2022 WRs

*****



Top contenders: Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn Recruiting outlook: Knighton is very likely the fastest recruit in the 2022 class. He ran a 20.33-second 200-meter, which is a record for his age, in August and posted a 10.29-second 100-meter this year. He has some major offers but hasn’t really focused on his recruitment much. Knighton is also focusing more on track than football, though he did play this season, which wasn’t a given during the summer.

Since June, Knighton has picked up offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, and Michigan but odds are he picks a school based on its track program. Farrell’s take: Knighton prefers track over football and has a chance to be an Olympian, so a big time track program which has shown that players can play football and run is key. Florida is where I would lean for him now.

C.J. Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Ohio State, USC Recruiting outlook: Williams isn’t limiting his options but Alabama, Ohio State, and USC are the clear standouts at this point. Williams was born in Tuscaloosa, so the Crimson Tide have obvious connections there. Ohio State is always a top option for highly rated receivers and Williams likes what he sees there. The Trojans do a great job recruiting his high school and will be involved in Williams’ recruitment until he signs. Farrell’s take: I’m going with Alabama here because of the connections to the state and how well they’ve developed players at the position over the years but it’s very early.

Top contenders: Oregon, Notre Dame, USC Recruiting outlook: Oregon has some connections with McMillan through their relationships in Oahu, where he is originally from, but McMillan’s recruitment is fairly wide open. Expect him to take a close look at Notre Dame and USC as the process moves forward. McMillan doesn’t plan on moving quickly so look for him to take plenty of visits once the dead period is over. Farrell’s take: I like the Ducks chances here but it’s very early and I could easily see other schools getting involved or him staying home at USC. Notre Dame’s academics are also key, but right now it’s the Ducks.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma Recruiting outlook: Burton was on track to have a huge junior season, but it was cut short due to injury. Ohio State is trending with the Texas native but it’s not a slam dunk for the Buckeyes. Burton also likes Clemson and Oklahoma and both are staying in contact a great deal.

Farrell’s take: To me this is all Ohio State the way it recruits Texas and with all the rumors swirling about a commitment coming soon.

