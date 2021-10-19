How things stand with top available running backs

There are still some elite running backs yet to commit and some who have made pledges are still being recruited by other schools. Here is a look at the latest news on those running backs.

Committed to LSU since July, Citizen said the news that coach Ed Orgeron would not be back with the Tigers after the 2021 season was “unfortunate” but that he cannot do anything but trust the process and trust LSU. Still, schools are trying to now flip him more than ever. The Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep standout said Texas and Auburn have been the most active in recruiting him and a bunch of Texas A&M commits are also trying to get in his ear to see if there’s any interest there.

*****

Oklahoma is definitely moving in the right direction for the Las Vegas Desert Pines standout and the Sooners might be considered the leader but others continue to battle. Alabama has been involved, Ole Miss seems to be making up some decent ground and could be a bigger contender than expected and Florida State has been a school that’s been heavily in the mix as well. USC could be an interesting situation if a blockbuster hire happens and Barnes waits that long to decide.

*****

Moss was committed to Alabama for just about two months over the summer but then reopened his recruitment and many believed the Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma standout was a near-lock to LSU. But Moss has held off on a commitment and could now wait even longer especially with the upheaval on the LSU coaching staff. The Crimson Tide keep trying to get Moss back on campus and they’re not giving up on trying to get him back in the fold but LSU and others are there, too.

*****

Alabama is also trying to get Miller on campus and make a late run to flip the four-star running back but there have been no real indications yet that the Texas commit is ready to back off that pledge. He’s an in-state recruit, he’s been committed to the Longhorns since late June and unless something goes sideways over the next few months the expectation is that he sticks with his Texas pledge.

*****

The Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson standout committed to Utah in August and cited Zack Moss’ success there and how the Utes’ coaching staff recruited him as two main reasons why the Pac-12 school won out. Glover loves how running backs are utilized in the offense and his expectations were definitely blown away throughout the recruiting process. But Florida is not giving up and continues to come hard after him - and there seems to be a sliver or more of interest there. As time goes on, Utah could have a battle on its hands.

*****

An early Oregon commit, Ott reopened his recruitment and then pledged to Cal but that only lasted a few months until the four-star who’s now back at Norco, Calif., was back on the market. This is where it gets really interesting. USC offered and the Trojans could have an edge in his recruitment but with no head coach in place yet the waiting game might be on. Ott visited Wisconsin this past weekend and there’s no doubt it’s intriguing because of the running back history in Madison. There are also some rumors that Oklahoma is very interested in Ott and that the Sooners could offer soon as well but that hasn’t happened yet.

*****