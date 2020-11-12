DuckSportsAuthority - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 TEs

The 2022 class is full of major prospects that will be stars at the college level. The twists and turns of their recruiting process will be front and center in a little over a month as they turn into the class on the clock. So let’s take a look at the recruitment of the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Up next are the tight ends.

Top contenders: LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma Recruiting outlook: Johnson is a coveted prospect that could choose to go anywhere in the country but it seems like LSU is the betting favorite right now. His brother, quarterback Max Johnson, signed with the Tigers in the 2020 class. There are lots of other schools in play but Clemson might be the biggest contender. Georgia is in Johnson’s backyard while Alabama and Oklahoma have intrigued him. Farrell’s take: You have to respect Georgia and Clemson here and of course Alabama as they are all relatively close to Johnson's hometown, but LSU is where he ends up as long as his brother is still happy there by the time he signs.

*****

Top contenders: Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, USC, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Offers started flying in very early for Green but he took control of his recruitment and is now down to his top six options. He has a former teammate at Texas A&M and the Longhorns and Sooners have done a good job building relationships with Green. He really likes the offenses at Ole Miss, USC and Florida so keep an eye on those programs once he can start taking visits again. Farrell’s take: The Gators are one to watch if he goes away but right now I feel Oklahoma and Texas A&M might have the best shot at him because of how they use tight ends on offense.

*****

Top contenders: Clemson, Florida, South Carolina, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Virginia Tech Recruiting outlook: Skinner narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to 12 schools last month but a decision could be closer than most people think. Clemson is the perceived front runner but Florida, South Carolina and Michigan have prioritized him. Skinner will likely take visits regardless of his commitment status once the dead period is over. Farrell’s take: I always felt Skinner would end up at Clemson or South Carolina. It’s hard to bet against the Tigers here.

*****

Top contenders: Washington, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Cal Recruiting outlook: Otton’s brother, Cade, is the starting tight end at Washington so the Huskies have the inside track right now but his recruitment isn’t a done deal. Multiple Pac-12 programs want Otton and he is interested in seeing what Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and Cal have to offer. Look for Otton to take his recruitment into the spring. Farrell’s take: Bloodlines are always key in recruiting and Washington has the clear edge here.

*****