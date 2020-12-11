DuckSportsAuthority - If I Were A Betting Man: Week 15 picks

The state of the Big Ten championship game got plenty of attention when it appeared Ohio State may get left out at 5-0 because it didn’t meet the required six games. The league showed some flexibility Wednesday, and Ohio State is in.

But the Big Ten’s less-handsome cousin, the Pac-12, is also facing a championship game dilemma, one that is receiving far less attention. The league may end the weekend with two undefeated teams, and those teams will not play in the Pac-12 title game. USC is 4-0 in the Pac-12 South with one cancellation. Colorado is 3-0 in the Pac-12 with two cancellations, one of which turned into a non-conference win over San Diego State. If both win this week, USC will be the South representative at 5-0 while Colorado will sit home at 4-0 (5-0 overall) and the North division will send a team with at least one loss.

The kicker? USC had to bail on the Colorado game due to COVID-19 complications.

So why won’t the Pac-12 match up the two undefeated teams in the title game in this figure-it-out-as-we-go season?

“The schedule and tie-breaking protocol were developed in consultation with, and approved by, Pac-12 athletic directors. We are following this agreed-upon schedule and tie-breaking protocol,” the Pac-12 said in a statement this week.

Reminder: the Pac-12 originally said no non-league games, and then changed its mind during the season and allowed non-league games when cancellations hit and it was the sensible thing to do. Apparently, doing two sensible things in the same season is too much.

We are doing a sensible thing here at Betting Man by inviting two West Coast experts to join us this week with two Pac-12 games on the slate. A.J. Jacobson from DuckSportsAuthority.com and Adam Gorney, who covers the West Region here at Rivals, get to take their shot at yours truly. Fair warning, boys -- the Betting Man is 15-5 the last four weeks.



Off we go.

Spreads are from Covers.com. All games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted and times are ET.