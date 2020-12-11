DuckSportsAuthority - If I Were A Betting Man: Week 15 picks

If I Were A Betting Man: Week 15 picks
The state of the Big Ten championship game got plenty of attention when it appeared Ohio State may get left out at 5-0 because it didn’t meet the required six games. The league showed some flexibility Wednesday, and Ohio State is in.
But the Big Ten’s less-handsome cousin, the Pac-12, is also facing a championship game dilemma, one that is receiving far less attention. The league may end the weekend with two undefeated teams, and those teams will not play in the Pac-12 title game. USC is 4-0 in the Pac-12 South with one cancellation. Colorado is 3-0 in the Pac-12 with two cancellations, one of which turned into a non-conference win over San Diego State. If both win this week, USC will be the South representative at 5-0 while Colorado will sit home at 4-0 (5-0 overall) and the North division will send a team with at least one loss.
The kicker? USC had to bail on the Colorado game due to COVID-19 complications.
So why won’t the Pac-12 match up the two undefeated teams in the title game in this figure-it-out-as-we-go season?
“The schedule and tie-breaking protocol were developed in consultation with, and approved by, Pac-12 athletic directors. We are following this agreed-upon schedule and tie-breaking protocol,” the Pac-12 said in a statement this week.
Reminder: the Pac-12 originally said no non-league games, and then changed its mind during the season and allowed non-league games when cancellations hit and it was the sensible thing to do. Apparently, doing two sensible things in the same season is too much.
We are doing a sensible thing here at Betting Man by inviting two West Coast experts to join us this week with two Pac-12 games on the slate. A.J. Jacobson from DuckSportsAuthority.com and Adam Gorney, who covers the West Region here at Rivals, get to take their shot at yours truly. Fair warning, boys -- the Betting Man is 15-5 the last four weeks.
Off we go.
Spreads are from Covers.com. All games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted and times are ET.
Utah (+2) at No. 21 Colorado, noon, FOX
Karl Dorrell was an uninspired hire in late February, which was after the second signing period and just before the pandemic. Look who’s laughing now. With a quarterback who played safety last season and a running back who redshirted his true freshman season in 2018 and missed all of 2019 with a knee injury, Colorado is a stunning 4-0. Utah blew a 21-0 lead in a loss to Washington and almost blew a 30-10 lead in a win over Oregon State. This game replaces Ohio State-Michigan in the Fox noon slot on Saturday. Insert 2020 joke here.
Trocchi: Colorado, $50
Jacobson: Utah
Gorney: Utah
No. 9 Georgia (-13) at No. 25 Missouri, noon, SEC Network
Georgia was last in the headlines when outgoing athletic director Greg McGarity (sort of) walked back his comments about him getting upset when his institution suffered as a result of Vanderbilt postponing a game due to COVID-19 difficulties. Will they be looking ahead at next week’s showdown with the winless Commodores? Missouri has won five of six, but all five wins were against teams with losing records. Georgia overpowers the Tigers.
Trocchi: Georgia, $100
Jacobson: Missouri
Gorney: Missouri
No. 17 North Carolina (+3) at No. 10 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC
A tasty mid-afternoon snack pits two teams fighting to be on top of the Tier Below Notre Dame/Clemson in the ACC. The Heels are still a roll of the dice 10 games in, with a flashy offense that is capable of randomly being slowed, and a defense that is inconsistent. Miami is a more-than-solid team whose only loss is to Clemson and has clearly taken a nice step forward after last year’s 6-7 dud. North Carolina is going to go from No. 5 in the nation in Week 7 to a four-loss team.
Trocchi: Miami, $100
Jacobson: Miami
Gorney: North Carolina
Wisconsin (-1) at No. 16 Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
This is one of those spreads that makes so little sense, you think Vegas knows something. Iowa hasn’t allowed more than 21 points all season and is facing a Wisconsin team that has not exceeded seven in its two games against ranked teams. Iowa is a ranked team. Iowa has won five straight. Iowa has the second-best point-differential in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Iowa is the underdog?
Trocchi: Iowa, $200
Jacobson: Iowa
Gorney: Wisconsin
No. 15 USC (-2.5) at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ABC
UCLA has been surprisingly competitive when vying for the Victory Bell since 1980 with an 18-21-1 record, including 4-4 over the last 8 matchups. The Bruins are coming off a hilariously odd game-winning touchdown against Arizona State when the Sun Devil players pulled Demetric Felton into the end zone in order to give their offense a chance to rally. USC has looked more dominant after a pair of shaky outings to open the season. USC prevails as Chip Kelly fails to extend his first week at UCLA above .500.
Trocchi: USC, $100
Jacobson: UCLA
Gorney: USC
Season standings:
Trocchi: 38-25-1, plus $850
Publishers: 33-30-1
Analysts: 24-39-1
When there is a unanimous pick: 11-9-1