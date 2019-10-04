If I Were A Betting Man: Week 6 picks
There is some debate after September regarding who should be No. 1. Ohio State looks like the best team (but Oklahoma does at times, too), Auburn might have the best resume, Clemson and Alabama seem to have the best rosters, Georgia and LSU have the best single wins out of the undefeated teams.
But here at Betting Man, we talk point spreads. Who is No. 1 against the spread after the first month?
There are two undefeated Power Five teams to this point — Oklahoma State and Auburn. Oklahoma State needed a late line shift against Texas to end up covering against the Longhorns, while Auburn had its scare in its opener against Oregon when Bo Nix pulled things out with his late TD pass.
According to TeamRankings.com, no team has gone undefeated against the spread since at least 2003, with Northwestern coming the closest at 12-1 in 2012. Oklahoma State and Auburn are 5-0 after five weeks in the race for the ATS national championship.
Joining us this week to represent the Rivals publishers is Ryan Snyder of BlueWhiteIllustrated.com. With Penn State taking on all four of the Big Ten teams involved in this week’s slate, we appreciate his insight. Trying to keep the analysts in first place this week will be Southeast expert Woody Wommack, who is just a hair under .500 in his ATS picks on his Commitment Issues podcast.
Off we go.
All games listed are Saturday and ET. Point spreads are from Covers.com.
Iowa (+3.5) at Michigan, Noon, FOX
Another referendum on the Jim Harbaugh Era will come this week as his middling Wolverines face an Iowa team that is 4-0 but has faced just one team (Iowa State) in the top 90 of the Sagarin ratings. We think we know Michigan isn’t very good, and we really don’t know what to think about Iowa yet, so this will be a good barometer game. Crazy note: This is the first Michigan home game where the spread (either way) has been fewer than 10 points since 2015.
Trocchi’s pick: Michigan, $50
Snyder: Michigan
Wommack: Iowa
Auburn (-3) at Florida, 3:30 p.m., CBS
The Tigers kick off the first of their four-game SEC death march (LSU, Georgia, Alabama are still to come) in The Swamp. As noted above, Auburn is unbeaten against the spread, while Florida stands at 2-3. Nix has answered every challenge so far, and he will face a Florida ‘D’ that is No. 19 in yards per play, albeit built on a strength of schedule that ranks No. 91 according to Sagarin.
Trocchi’s pick: Auburn, $100
Snyder: Auburn
Wommack: Auburn
Texas (-10.5) at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ABC
We can’t NOT talk about ‘Horns Down’ with this matchup, right? David Sills received a 15-yard taunting penalty for flashing the signal after a TD during West Virginia’s 42-41 win last season in Austin. The topic was brought up after the game, at the Big 12 media days this summer and this week in regards to Oklahoma students from the OU administration. Something tells me WVU is going to have a hard time flashing anything against this Texas squad.
David Sills with the Horns Down celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/JMhXPMLjVk— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 3, 2018
Trocchi’s pick: Texas, $75
Snyder: West Virginia
Wommack: West Virginia
Michigan State (+19) at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Ohio State didn’t punt until it led 48-0 at Nebraska last week. The Buckeyes are 4-1 against the spread this year and have the highest ‘spread’ point differential in the nation despite being favored by at least 14.5 every game. The only spread Ohio State has not covered was a 27-pointer against Florida Atlantic in a game it led 28-0 halfway through the first quarter. At this point, give me the Buckeyes against anyone.
Trocchi’s pick: Ohio State, $100
Snyder: Michigan State
Wommack: Ohio State
Cal (+17.5) at Oregon, 8 p.m., FOX
This game lost a little luster when Cal QB Chase Garbers was injured in last week’s loss to Arizona State. Future NFL Draft pick Justin Herbert will now be opposed by Cal backup Devon Modster, who was 5-for-14 for 23 yards and an INT in relief of Garbers. It's hard to see Cal keeping this close against an Oregon team that still has playoff hopes and has motivation to pad the score.
Trocchi’s pick: Oregon, $100
Snyder: Oregon
Wommack: Oregon
One More That I Like: Georgia (-24) at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN
Georgia had two weeks to re-fill the tank after the big win over Notre Dame, and it will be facing a Tennessee team that just lost to Florida by 31. This is an underrated SEC rivalry and if UGA has the chance to pour it on, it will. Tennessee’s only win this season is over Chattanooga and the headline this week involved the head coach getting snippy with a police officer arresting one of his players. Yeesh.
Trocchi’s pick: Georgia, $200
Season Statistics:
Analysts: 16-9
Trocchi: 13-12
Publishers: 12-13
When there is a unanimous selection: 5-3
Trocchi’s overall stats:
14-15, minus $450