There is some debate after September regarding who should be No. 1. Ohio State looks like the best team (but Oklahoma does at times, too), Auburn might have the best resume, Clemson and Alabama seem to have the best rosters, Georgia and LSU have the best single wins out of the undefeated teams.

But here at Betting Man, we talk point spreads. Who is No. 1 against the spread after the first month?

There are two undefeated Power Five teams to this point — Oklahoma State and Auburn. Oklahoma State needed a late line shift against Texas to end up covering against the Longhorns, while Auburn had its scare in its opener against Oregon when Bo Nix pulled things out with his late TD pass.

According to TeamRankings.com, no team has gone undefeated against the spread since at least 2003, with Northwestern coming the closest at 12-1 in 2012. Oklahoma State and Auburn are 5-0 after five weeks in the race for the ATS national championship.

Joining us this week to represent the Rivals publishers is Ryan Snyder of BlueWhiteIllustrated.com. With Penn State taking on all four of the Big Ten teams involved in this week's slate, we appreciate his insight.

All games listed are Saturday and ET. Point spreads are from Covers.com.