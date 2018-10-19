Every bettor wants a trend, a secret, a tried-and-true formula you can lean on when it comes time to pony up.

Here at Betting Man, we predict the five biggest games of the week, (with biggest loosely defined as the games I think are the biggest). Last week, all five home teams covered. LSU pounded Georgia, Oregon upset Washington. Memphis nearly pulled off the upset, but covered against UCF. Michigan and USC easily won on their home fields.

So is that it? In the ‘big’ college games, the emotion of the home crowd trumps all? White-Outs and Death Valleys and Big Houses prove too much for the Vegas lines? Have I discovered something?

I went back to weeks 1-6 to see if indeed the home teams were covering an inordinate amount in these ‘big’ games. In those 24 games (there were six neutral site games), the home teams were … 12-12 against the spread.

So alas, Week 7 proved to be an anomaly, based on this season’s data. And the lesson, as always — Vegas will somehow always get to .500.

Speaking of getting to .500, the Yahoo Sports crew has quite a ways to go to pull that off, but college football editor Cody Brunner is set to get them back as its representative this week. Also joining us is Kevin Noon, publisher of BuckeyeGrove.com, as Ohio State has faced or will face three teams on this week’s slate. Finally, Southeast analyst Chad Simmons will represent the Rivals analyst team, which currently holds a two-game lead for the season.