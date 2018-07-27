Noah Cain Rob Cassidy/Rivals.com

BRADENTON, Fla. – IMG Academy’s football team features top prospects from all over the country and this week they reported back to campus just in time for the school’s annual media day. With the roster close off the field, we decided to survey the committed players on who will be joining them at their school. The answers, which are wide ranging, are listed below. MORE IMG: Players make commitment predictions | Storylines from Media Day



ARKANSAS

The pick: Melvin McBride Why: “He’s going to be our next commit. He isn’t coming this weekend but we are going to get him there when we are there and once he’s on campus it will be hard for him to say no.” – Arkansas wide receiver commit Shamar Nash RELATED: Four-star DE Collin Clay commits to Arkansas

AUBURN

The pick: Noah Cain Why: “I know we just landed a guy named Keiondre Jones, but I’m not sure who will be next exactly. I’ll tell you this, I’m working on Noah Cain. He wants to take an official visit and Auburn is in that top five. It’s a good thing.” – Auburn offensive line commit Justin Osborne

CLEMSON

The Pick: Mikel Jones Why: “I honestly have no idea because I know there are a lot of really good players who have Clemson at the top of their list. Whoever it is I’m sure they will be able to contribute right away. I’m talking to some of my teammates, I’m trying to get Mikel Jones.” – Clemson kicker commit Aidan Swanson

FLORIDA STATE

The Pick: Kalen DeLoach Why: “The Next one? I think Kalen DeLoach, from out of Georgia. He’s going to be next. I think he’s the guy. Hopefully, he does it this weekend. We’re low on linebackers, so we need him in order to bring a championship back to FSU… I’m also really trying to get the defensive end from California (Kayvon Thibodeaux). I’m on him heavy.” – Florida State athlete commit Jaleel McRae

GEORGIA

The Pick: John Emery Why: “Whoever is trying to join, we just need some dogs … The next one is up in the air. I was supposed to go up this weekend but I couldn’t. We should have some surprise commits this weekend. I still think it’s going to be a nice weekend.” – Georgia defensive end commit Nolan Smith

LSU

The Pick: Noah Cain Why: “I would love to get Noah Cain. Right now I’m working on him and talk to him. I’m trying to keep him more interested in LSU. I’m not totally positive but I hope we are going to get another one on the offensive line, too. I would like to get one more big guy to go with us but I would like to get another running back, too.” – LSU offensive line commit Charles Turner

MICHIGAN

The Pick: Daxton Hill Why: “I’m trying to get him. We’re in his top six and stuff like that I think we have a good shot with him.” – Michigan defensive back commit DJ Turner

OREGON

The Pick: Kyle Ford or Max Williams Why: “There are a few guys that are leaning toward us, but I think a lot of them are waiting until the end. I know Kyle Ford is, but he’s waiting until after the season. Max Williams is waiting until after he takes all of his official visits, so I’m hoping it’s one of them, I just think they might wait until after the season, so we’ll see.” – Oregon wide receiver commit Josh Delgado

