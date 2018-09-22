Inquiring NFL Scouts want to know: how good is Justin Herbert?
Objectively, the Stanford matchup isn't a good one for the Ducks. The Cardinal are an established PAC-12 power, already very good at being what the Ducks want to be. For nine seasons now they've be...
