Twenty-five minutes or so into No. 13 Oregon's matchup against Stanford on Saturday night, the home fans would have been forgiven for feeling nervous.

Oregon had looked like the better team to that point. The Ducks moved the ball at will, out-gaining the Cardinal 161-30 in the first quarter. But penalties kept derailing Oregon drives and jump-started Stanford's lone successful possession of the first half, and a game that felt like it should be 21-0 in favor of the home team was 10-3. It felt like this might have the makings of another weird Oregon loss to a Stanford team that has derailed several promising Duck seasons in recent years.

Three snaps and 23 seconds in the second quarter changed everything.

Oregon looked like it might have another red zone possession thwarted by penalties after a snap infraction put it behind the chains. But on third down and eight from the 10-yard line, quarterback Bo Nix evaded pressure, rolled right and threw a pass that looked to be headed out of bounds. Wideout Troy Franklin had other ideas. The Ducks' leading receiver leaned over the sideline and corralled the ball. Officials initially deemed him to be out of bounds, but replay showed that Franklin tapped his toes in the field of play while he had possession of the ball.

The catch will likely be prominently featured in highlights of the Pac-12 After Dark contest. It also jump-started a 21-0 run that Oregon used to put the game away. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0) ultimately cruised to a 45-27 win that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

On the next snap after Franklin's score, Oregon safety Bennett Williams IV stripped Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek. Linebacker Noah Sewell picked up the loose ball and returned it to the 4-yard line. Then, on Oregon's following play, Nix rolled right once again, pump-faked to get a defender in the air, and dove into the end zone for a touchdown.

Suddenly, after a shaky start, Nix had his swagger back. (He was 7-16 for 79 yards prior to the touchdown pass to Franklin, with 49 of those yards coming on one screen pass to Chase Cota.) And the packed Autzen Stadium stands went from nervous to raucous.

Oregon continued the momentum by forcing a three-and-out on Stanford's next possession. The Ducks drove inside the Cardinal 5-yard line, and after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty went against Stanford, they had first-and-goal from the one with five seconds left in the first half. First-year coach Dan Lanning kept his offense on the field. Freshman Jordan James plunged across the goal line to effectively deliver the knockout blow with a second left before halftime.

It marked the second home game in a row that Oregon has seized control at the end of the second quarter. During the final 7:37 of the first half, Oregon ran 19 plays to Stanford's four. The Ducks out-gained the Cardinal 147 yards to five, and their three straight touchdowns doomed an offense that's not built to play from behind.

The performance was Oregon's most complete of the season against an FBS opponent. The fourth straight 40-plus point outburst by the offense was keyed by its ground game — led, of all people, by Nix. The Auburn transfer has always been mobile, but his rushing ability featured more prominently into the Ducks' game plan than ever before.

Nix gained 23 yards on consecutive designed quarterback keepers during Oregon's final scoring drive of the first half. Later, one play after Stanford scored its first touchdown of the game, Nix dropped back to pass. He didn't find any open receivers, but he did spy a swath of open field in front of him, so he tucked the ball and raced 80 yards for another score. Nix had only rushed for more than 80 yards in one prior game during in his career. In all, he carried the ball six times for 141 yards and two scores.

Minnesota transfer Mar'Kiese Irving brought some dynamism to the ground game, as well. He rushed for 97 yards on 10 carries as he continued to strengthen his grip on the lead running back job. Fellow transfer Noah Whittington added 66 yards, while both James and Sean Dollars found the end zone.

Defensively, an Oregon secondary that has struggled at times this season limited Tanner McKee, Stanford's NFL prospect behind center, to 19 of 33 passing. McKee was just 7 for 14 for 45 yards in the first half. The Ducks sacked him three times.

The one blemish on Oregon's performance was its penalties. The Ducks got flagged 14 times for 135 yards, with 10 of those coming in the first half. Receiver Seven McGee was ejected for his role in a fight late in the first half.

But that's much better to get cleaned up after a win. The Ducks will travel to Arizona (3-2, 1-1) next Saturday.