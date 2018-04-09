



The State of Hawaii has been very good to the Oregon Ducks and they struck gold again in the recruiting class of 2017 with Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia. Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the State in his class, the 6-foot, 215-pound redshirt freshman has been playing mostly with the first string so far this spring.

This has surprised the soft-spoken, hard-hitting athlete.

"I was thinking twos, maybe some reps with the ones," admitted Slade-Matautia. "With Lana (Apelu) just coming back from injury, he will be back soon, and Troy (Dye) has got his spot. It is going to be a good process between us. I will be fine wherever I land at."

