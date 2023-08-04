After days of rumors and fluctuating reports, including a brief moment Friday morning when the Pac-12 still had some final hope of staying together, Oregon made it official in the afternoon with a new release announcing its move to the Big Ten in 2024.

The Big Ten voted Friday to accept Oregon, effective Aug. 2, 2024.

“I’m thrilled that the University of Oregon has the opportunity to join the nation's preeminent academic-athletic conference,” said UO President Karl Scholz in a statement. “Our student-athletes will participate at the highest level of collegiate athletic competition, and our alumni, friends, and fans will be able to carry the spirit of Oregon across the country.

“The connections we will make with some of the leading research institutions in the world will provide new opportunities for our students, staff, faculty, and university stakeholders. The agreement we’ve reached with the Big 10 Conference will help ensure a bright future for the University of Oregon. We are grateful and look forward to a long, robust partnership.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens also issued a statement:

“Accepting membership into the Big 10 Conference is a transformational opportunity for the University of Oregon to change the short and long-term trajectory of our university and athletics department," Mullens said. "The stability and exposure of joining the Big 10 are of great benefit to the University of Oregon, and we are grateful to the Big 10 presidents for inviting us to join the conference. We look forward to the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in this league, which includes many of the best programs in the nation in every sport.”

There is a 4 p.m. PT news conference. Check back afterward for a full report.

Washington has scheduled a new conference for Saturday to discuss its move to the Big Ten, as the conference moves to 18 teams.

