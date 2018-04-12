



Oregon sophomore Jacob Capra chose the Ducks over 12 other offers out of Auburn (Calif.) Placer high school as a member of the Class of 2016. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard has now had two years in the program and as an early enrollee, is in the middle of his third college spring camp.

Most of spring he has been running with the first-team offense at left guard, though the fall lineup will become clearer once center Jake Hanson returns from injury. The coaches will then decide what to do with versatile junior Calvin Throckmorton, who has been first-team center in his stead.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Capra got his first start against UCLA. This year, he is a viable option to be a full-time starter.

How did you work your way up the depth chart these last two years?

“Taking coaching from the guys and watching other guys do it,” said Capra. “Obviously still a long way to go before the season, but just having great people around me that I can learn from.”

In this interview, Duck Sports Authority and Capra review a range of topics:

- Getting used to the weather

- Having three line coaches. “No time to slack off”

- Standout youth



- Going against Jalen Jelks and Jordon Scott



- Happiness with being at Oregon

- Snowboarding