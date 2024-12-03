Jakes Takes: Washington
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Oregon got morem good news Sunday morning with a commitment from Bott Mulitalo. Check out our scouting report.
Today we wrap up the regular season for Oregon with our instant analysis the Fifth Quarter.
A Sunday morning of an appreciation for the journey and the destination.
Tez Johnson and Terrance Ferguson talk about Oregon's blowout win over Washington.
Dan Lanning after the game: "Season's not over yet. In our world, you don't get the opportunity to be satisfied"
Oregon got morem good news Sunday morning with a commitment from Bott Mulitalo. Check out our scouting report.
Today we wrap up the regular season for Oregon with our instant analysis the Fifth Quarter.
A Sunday morning of an appreciation for the journey and the destination.