The recruitment of Rivals250 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan appeared to be winding down following a winter visit to Ohio State that made quite an impression on the St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers standout. While Ohio State is still a school of heavy interest for McClellan, he is the type of player that elite programs will continue to battle for until signing day and McClellan has continued to explore schools of interest as a result.

McClellan's latest exploration came in the form of an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend. Following his return from Eugene, McClellan caught up with Rivals to recap his visit out west and discuss what is next in his recruitment.