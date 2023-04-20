ATLANTA- Growing up the son of football royalty can certainly have its perks. Hanging around famous athletes, access to exclusive events and mentorship from one of the greatest to ever strap on the pads are a few highlights that immediately come to mind.

On the other end of the spectrum often comes lofty expectations, cries of nepotism and the stress of continuing an often unattainable legacy. When you share the same name as your famous parent, as is the case with Jerome Bettis Jr., there is virtually no hiding from the naysayers and critics.

One trait Bettis Jr. appears to have inherited from his Hall of Fame father however, is the mindset of an unflappable pro who is more concerned with mastering his craft than paying attention to any outside noise. If he didn't share the same name, you would simply assume he's another budding star in the world of college football recruiting. The Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster standout is focused on creating his own path where everything is earned through hard work, dedication and maximizing an impressive skill-set that is already beyond his years.

We were able to witness this first hand during the third stop of Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta over the weekend where Bettis Jr. put on a show that was highlighted by couple of catches you had to see in person to believe.

Prior to lacing his cleats up for Sunday's camp, Bettis Jr. took some time to discuss his early recruitment and an upcoming visit to South Bend for Notre Dame's spring game.