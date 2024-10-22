Kenyon Sadiq talks breakout, preparing for Illinois

“It was nice to get out there and kind of let loose,” Sadiq said when asked about his expanded role. “I’ve always prepared the same way, so nothing really changed. It was just about being ready when my number was called.”

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, known for his athleticism and speed, seized his opportunity last Friday against Purdue. With Terrence Stout sidelined, Sadiq stepped into a larger role, delivering a standout performance in the Ducks' 35-0 victory over the Boilermakers, solidifying Oregon's unbeaten 7-0 record (4-0 in Big Ten play).

Sadiq’s ability to make plays after the catch shined through as he hauled in several key passes, including a memorable one where he cut across the middle of the field, showcasing the type of athleticism uncommon for a tight end. His versatility, both as a blocker and a pass-catcher, has become increasingly valuable to Oregon’s high-powered offense.

“I feel a lot more comfortable blocking, especially on the perimeter,” Sadiq noted. “That’s been my biggest improvement. I’ve worked on my technique and lowering my pad level. It’s crucial to be effective in every part of the game.”

As the Ducks prepare for their next challenge against the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1), Sadiq emphasized the importance of maintaining Oregon’s physical edge, particularly against a defense that has been strong up front. Illinois’ edge rusher, No. 17, will present a tough matchup, but Sadiq remains confident. “It’s just going to be hat on hat, who wants it more. We’ve got to be the more physical team on the perimeter and in the trenches,” he said.

Oregon enters the weekend as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, but Sadiq downplayed the significance of the ranking. “It just kind of is what it is,” he said matter-of-factly. His focus, along with the rest of the team, remains on the next game rather than any external hype.

Looking ahead to Illinois, Oregon will need to improve on their red-zone efficiency. Though the Ducks scored five touchdowns against Purdue, some short-yardage runs proved challenging. Sadiq believes it comes down to mindset. “It’s about out-physicaling the guys on the goal line. We’re going to get the ball in,” he stated confidently.

Sadiq’s breakout performance, coupled with the development of younger players like Roger Salapeaga, points to Oregon’s depth being a critical factor in their success this season. “Our roster is so deep,” Sadiq said. “No matter who’s out there, plays are going to be made.”

With Sadiq stepping into a prominent role and the Ducks hitting their stride, all eyes will be on their Saturday matchup against Illinois as Oregon looks to continue their unbeaten run.

---

Kickoff for the Oregon-Illinois game is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.