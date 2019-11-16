News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 13:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Keys to the game: Arizona at Oregon

Jaylon Redd's steady, explosive play has been a boost for the Oregon offense all season. He's scored at least one TD in 7 of Oregon's 9 games
Jaylon Redd's steady, explosive play has been a boost for the Oregon offense all season. He's scored at least one TD in 7 of Oregon's 9 games (Tom Corno)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Eight wins is the start of a good season, but twelve wins is the completion of a great one.Mario Cristobal talks often about "playing to our standard." This is an Oregon team that still discovering...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}