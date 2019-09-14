Saturday night Oregon hosts Big Sky foe Montana, 7:45 Pacific Time in Autzen Stadium, broadcast on the PAC-12 Network.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 after opening with a 31-17 road win over South Dakota followed by a 61-17 pasting of North Alabama in their home opener last weekend. They're ranked 18th in the current FCS poll, a perennial power in the Big Sky with 11 conference titles since 2000, though they've gone trophy-less since 2011.

Dual threat quarterback Dalton Sneed operates a fast-paced offense for the Grizz. So far this season he's thrown for 699 yards and 4 touchdowns while rushing for 38 and two more. At 6-1, 219 he's mobile with a strong arm. Wideouts Samuel Akem and Samon Toure have combined for 30 catches and 435 yards in these first two games, each with a reception of over 40 yards.

It's a decent test for what's been a very strong Oregon secondary, vital practice at getting everyone covered and exercising assignment discipline.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are led by linebacker Dante Olson, a Buck Buchanan Award candidate, 6-3, 237. Olsen will have special motivation for this game: he's from Medford, Oregon. Last season he set a school record with 151 tackles, production that made him the only FCS player named to the Butkus Award watch list in 2019.

At Big Sky Media Day Grizzly coach Jeff Choate said, “He’s such a great instinctual football player. One of the things that sets him apart is his straight-line speed. He can track down guys at just about any angle. Has the ability to defeat blocks with his hands but also has the unique ability to slip blocks, which not all linebackers have that combination."

The Ducks want to establish more consistency in their running game on offense. Olson is the player they most have to get blocked, a responsibility that will fall chiefly on veteran center Jake Hanson and Oregon guards Shane Lemieux and Dallas Warmack.

But a game like this where there is a vast disparity, team-wide, in scholarship numbers, size and speed, the Ducks chief opponent is themselves. UO is 8-0 lifetime against Montana. The keys to the game are much more fundamental in nature on Saturday:

1. Prepare and play to your standard

The Ducks shouldn't be lax or overconfident about the mismatch. They have to establish habits of practice and preparation they can use against Stanford and Cal and the rest of their PAC-12 schedule. On point. Disciplined about assignments. Focused in execution.

2. Keep the momentum going on defense

Andy Avalos played a lot of people last week, with excellent results. Through two games the Ducks are allowing 4.02 yards per play while leading the conference in tackles for loss with 20.

Last week there was no loss of intensity or attention to detail as the coaching staff moved to the twos and threes. Young players like Mase Funa, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Andrew Faoliu balled out in their Autzen debuts. Sophomore transfer D.J. Johnson wrecked the Nevada offense, racking up three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. The secondary was tenacious, allowing just 109 yards through the air.

Against a different offense posing different challenges, Gang Nightmare Green has to display the same discipline. If they make it a habit and a standard, it becomes an identity.

How long has it been since Oregon fans could be excited about defense? It can happen now, provided this group demonstrates pride and consistency week-to-week.

3. A cleaner start for Justin Herbert

The Ducks senior quarterback, who has never been the conference's season passing leader or first team All-PAC-12, had a great game statistically last week, 19-26 passing for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns. Through two games, he's completing a career-high 74.6% of his throws.

What he didn't have was a great start. He was 3-8 early in the game after missing wide-open receivers for big plays.

Herbert did a tremendous job of settling down. Even so, it's a luxury the offense might not have in road games against Stanford or Washington, or playing a very tough defense like Cal's.

Back when Oregon first became a Top Ten program, fans used to call Joey Harrington Captain Comeback. Harrington deserved the nickname after making many big plays in clutch moments, but one of the reasons he had to make those plays was he was notorious for erratic first quarters. Throughout his career he looked he needed a valium or some sort of special attention in the early series of games.

Herbert has to show he can master his mindset. Ranked 15 now, the Ducks will play in a lot of marquee games. The Sheldon grad has to find his strike zone in the first inning, establishing the habit of getting his offense in the rhythm from the first possession.

Consistency on offense is a crucial weapon for a defense. Moving the football and scoring points gives the defense time to make adjustments, catch a blow and keeps motivation high up and down the sideline. Nothing wears a defense down like having to trudge out after multiple three and outs and unsuccessful offensive possessions.

As a senior leader, it's on Herbert to dictate the flow of the game and take command of it, especially in big games on the road. The habits and rituals he uses to get in the flow have to be reliable.







