Ryan King is a new name to most, but by the end of the season, he hopes to be well known. The junior is a 6-foot-4, 205 pound wide receiver out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, a school that has prospects committed to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas among others. King has already picked up five offers and and we expect that list to grow throughout the fall.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The first school to offer me was Ole Miss," said King. "I got it the first day of spring practice when they were out there watching me. "I do not know much about any of the schools that have offered me yet. Other than Ole Miss, I have offers from Arkansas, FIU, Washington State and Texas A&M. "Kenyon Jackson is committed to Texas A&M and he speaks very highly of them. I have heard good things about them and I am interested in them. "The schools I really liked growing up were Oregon and Ohio State. I really liked DeAnthony Thomas at Oregon and I have always liked how Ohio State plays. "I would love to get offers from Oregon and Ohio State, of course Georgia being the home-state school and Florida State. I have only heard from Florida State out of those schools so far. "I will be out looking for a good offensive scheme that fits me and just where I feel most at home. I really want to get out this fall and start to look at schools."

