King's a 2020 receiver that's starting to draw major interest
Ryan King is a new name to most, but by the end of the season, he hopes to be well known.
The junior is a 6-foot-4, 205 pound wide receiver out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, a school that has prospects committed to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas among others.
King has already picked up five offers and and we expect that list to grow throughout the fall.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"The first school to offer me was Ole Miss," said King. "I got it the first day of spring practice when they were out there watching me.
"I do not know much about any of the schools that have offered me yet. Other than Ole Miss, I have offers from Arkansas, FIU, Washington State and Texas A&M.
"Kenyon Jackson is committed to Texas A&M and he speaks very highly of them. I have heard good things about them and I am interested in them.
"The schools I really liked growing up were Oregon and Ohio State. I really liked DeAnthony Thomas at Oregon and I have always liked how Ohio State plays.
"I would love to get offers from Oregon and Ohio State, of course Georgia being the home-state school and Florida State. I have only heard from Florida State out of those schools so far.
"I will be out looking for a good offensive scheme that fits me and just where I feel most at home. I really want to get out this fall and start to look at schools."
RIVALS REACTION
King has worked hard and he will have a chance to showcase his ability this fall on the big stage. His high school team is loaded with talent, they play a lot of talented teams and this could be his coming out party. They are expected to make a run for a state title and in between practice and games, King plans to hit the road to learn more about the schools showing interest in him. He took in games last season at Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee. He has a lot of natural ability, he is a talented athlete and his recruitment should pick up in the coming months.