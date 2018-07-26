LAS VEGAS – The strain of the spotlight has never been bleak for Cassius Stanley and now entering his final week of travel basketball play, the top-35 guard is about ready to take a deeper dive into his recruitment. Following a dominant showing on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Stanley discussed his intentions of his last go around on the travel circuit. “All of the hard work that I have put in, I just want to play hard and put it all together,” he said. “This is the last time that I will be playing AAU and playing in Las Vegas for AAU so I just wanted to have fun with it.” USC, UCLA, Kansas, Oregon, Texas and a newcomer into his recruitment, South Carolina, are the six that have stood out to Stanley, as he told Rivals.com following his team’s win on Wednesday.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

USC: “Close to home and I am very familiar with their coaching staff, and vice versa as they are very familiar with me and my family. They have a great up-and-coming team and I think that they have the best recruiting class right now, so that is pretty enticing.” UCLA: “Big basketball tradition there and I go up there and play pick-up with them whenever I can. It is just great with its basketball; great tradition.” Oregon: “They really like my game. They are very interested and they really like the way that I play. Their up and down nature is something that would really fit me.” Texas: “They are preaching up and down system and Coach (Shaka) Smart, he is just a great guy. I just like the way that he coaches.” Kansas: “Blue blood; the tradition there is big and pretty much if you listen to what Coach (Bill) Self has to say, he will get you to the NBA.” South Carolina: “They actually just started recruiting me and calling me a couple of days ago. Coach (Frank) Martin, he is a great guy and he is just getting to know me and I am just starting to get to know the little things about them.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Stanley is hoping to finish his travel ball career on a high note where he will then make a move within his recruitment. “After this week, I am going to begin to schedule my visits,” he said. “Nothing is set right now but I want to commit before December.” A few things will go into selecting a school that he will eventually choose. “How the coaches have done before with previous guards and how they have helped get them to the NBA, coaching style and personality, though I do think that I can get acclimated with all coaches and how many people are there at a certain position,” he said. “But the visits will be really big for me.”

RIVALS' REACTION