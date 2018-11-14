The early period for high school basketball players from the class of 2019 to sign with colleges started Wednesday and runs through Nov. 21. Rivals.com national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and contributing analyst Dan McDonald have the latest news and notes. More: NSD Signing guide | Wednesday's leftovers | Isaiah Stewart Q&A



7:28 TWO DECISIONS TO MONITOR ON THURSDAY

On National Signing Day, we are only expecting two undecided members of the Rivals150 to announce their college decisions, five-star big man Drew Timme and four-star combo forward Chandler Lawson. Timme is expected to announce within the next hour while Lawson will be announcing around noon eastern per his father and high school coach, Keelon Lawson. A skilled low post scorer, handler and passer, Timme is down to Alabama, Gonzaga, Illinois and Texas A&M with Gonzaga picking up buzz over the last week. As for Lawson, his recruitment has been all over the place. His older brothers K.J. Lawson and Dedric Lawson both play at Kansas and he visited Lawrence but neither side has ever seemed particularly hot to make a commitment happen. During October, a commitment to Ole Miss appeared imminent but things cooled off there. Just hours away from his commitment, the main two combatants for Lawson's services appear to be Georgia Tech and Oregon. Josh Pastner and the Jackets scored Lawson's most recent visit and had a lot of buzz when Lawson set a decision date, but last night the rumblings that Lawson could ultimately be headed to Eugene (he visited last month) to play for Dana Altman has started to pick up steam. Bottom line, there's some serious intrigue as Lawson prepares to make his choice. -- Bossi



7:11 AM: CANADIAN POINT GUARD JAHCOBI NEATH WILL ANNOUNCE THURSDAY

Canadian point guard Jahcobi Neath is down to a final three and will announce his decision on Thursday at 10 a.m. (EST). A good sized point guard with speed and athleticism who turned some heads while playing with Canada's U18 team during the summer, Neath is down to Central Florida, Tulane and Wake Forest. Neath's most recent visit was to Wake Forest over the weekend and Danny Manning and the Demon Deacons -- who are in need of a playmker -- appear to be in pretty good shape as Neath's decision looms. -- Bossi



6:38 AM: THREE-STAR SHOOTING GUARD DAMERIUS WASH OPENS IT UP

Last month, three-star shooting guard Damerius Wash appeared to be a nice under-the-radar pickup for Kansas State. Now, after a week or so of speculation that his commitment could be shaky it looks like Wash and the Wildcats are headed in separate directions. Late Tuesday night Wash announced that he will not be signing with Bruce Weber's crew and that he has re-opened things. A native of Mississippi who is playing for Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian's prep team, Wash had considered Loyola-Marymount and Ole Miss among others prior to making his commitment. Though Wash is out, it looks like K-State may already be in line to replace him. They hosted Minnesota native Goodnews Kpegeol over the weekend and appear to be in very good shape to land the three-star wing with athleticism. -- Bossi



6:15 AM: JADEN MCDANIELS TAKES LAST VISIT THIS WEEKEND