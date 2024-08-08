PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Looking at the wild recruitments of the 2025 cycle so far

Winston Watkins Jr.
Winston Watkins Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney

More wild recruitments and decommitments will come heading closer to the Early Signing Period, but there have already been some big ones. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at some of the crazy recruitments so far.

MORE GORNEY: Latest intel on five-stars that are still in play

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

Advertisement

It looked like Boggs was done with his recruitment after an early commitment to Ohio State because not many receivers back off pledges to the Buckeyes. But when the four-star receiver from Cocoa, Fla., started to take a bunch of offseason visits, the two sides parted ways.

On July 4, when Missouri won out over UCF it was a major win for the Tigers. But a month later, Boggs flipped to the Knights, staying closer to home and seemingly ending things finally.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCF FANS AT UCFSPORTS.COM

*****

Antonio Coleman
Antonio Coleman (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Alabama to Auburn to Alabama to Auburn. In what we believe to be the first two-time back-and-forth, Coleman has now been committed four times in total to only two programs.

The Saraland, Ala., four-star defensive tackle committed back to the Crimson Tide in March and it lasted until late July when – yep – Coleman flipped back to the Tigers.

Are we certain things are now finished? Probably. But Coleman has surprised us before.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

*****  

For so long, the belief was that the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star receiver would end up at Mississippi State. It made a lot of sense. He’s close with his family, new coach Jeff Lebby will roll out a pass-happy offense and Cunningham seemed destined to play 30 minutes away in Starkville.

But then things got totally thrown in disarray as Cunningham started taking visits around the SEC. Auburn became his new leader and then shortly thereafter he visited Alabama and committed to the Crimson Tide.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

Jordon Davison
Jordon Davison

Leading up to his decision, Ohio State looked like the program to beat for the five-star running back out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. He grew up idolizing Ezekiel Elliott, he loved the Buckeyes’ offense and position coaches and teammate Chris Henry Jr. was also committed.

But after a late visit there, the two sides decided to part ways and Oregon (once considered at best an outside shot to land Davison) got his commitment over Alabama.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****  

Dakorien Moore
Dakorien Moore

For a long time, Moore was talking up all the possibilities at LSU with him, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and five-star running back Harlem Berry all committed. That is the holy trinity of elite playmakers in the 2025 class but it wouldn’t last.

The five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, backed off his pledge to LSU in May and it was almost a certainty that he would flip – maybe quickly – to Texas. That ended up not being the case.

Moore and his family took a late visit to Oregon, fell in love with the vision for the offense and he’s now committed to the Ducks.

*****  

Riley Pettijohn
Riley Pettijohn

Many onlookers were so sure that Texas was going to be the pick for Pettijohn that when he showed up to the Rivals Five-Star and said Ohio State and USC were the favorites that maybe he was doing some sleight-of-hand to throw people off the scent.

But he wasn’t lying.

The Buckeyes won out for the hard-hitting linebacker from McKinney, Texas, and in July he picked the Buckeyes. Pettijohn said this week that Texas was actually out of the running as it came down to Ohio State, USC and Texas A&M.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****  

It was no surprise that Terry made an early commitment to Georgia. He’s a dominant, five-star defensive tackle from Manchester, Ga., so it felt like a virtual lock. But then Terry visited USC, fell in love with the bright lights and surprisingly flipped his commitment to the Trojans in March.

But after coming home and settling back in, a few months later, Terry backed off his USC pledge and reopened things again.

Georgia, Alabama and Florida State are the finalists now and a decision might not be made until the Early Signing Period, but the Bulldogs are still the team to beat.

*****

The five-star receiver started with a commitment to Texas A&M but then backed off that pledge. Then Watkins committed to Colorado and Deion Sanders as the two have known each other and are from the same area in Florida.

But Watkins decommitted from the Buffaloes as he didn’t want to limit his options that early in recruiting and now he’s wide open again.

Playing his senior season at Venice, Fla., Watkins took officials to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Indiana this summer. He wore Ole Miss gloves at the Rivals Five-Star. But Watkins remains open to others and his recruitment remains unpredictable.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvbG9va2luZy1hdC10aGUtd2lsZC1yZWNydWl0bWVudHMtb2YtdGhl LTIwMjUtY3ljbGUtc28tZmFyIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVnb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZsb29raW5nLWF0LXRoZS13aWxkLXJlY3J1aXRtZW50cy1vZi10aGUt MjAyNS1jeWNsZS1zby1mYXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=