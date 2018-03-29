Ticker
McDonald's AA Game: Prospects predict peers' college decisions

Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing college basketball. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.

This week at the McDonald's All-American Game, we surveyed several prospects about where some of their peers will eventually land. Here is what they said.

Trx6womplwmxnwokzgve
E.J. Montgomery
Courtesy of McDonald's

The pick: Kentucky

Why: “I was hoping Duke but maybe Kentucky. I’m not sure. I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything and he hasn’t given any hints either.” - Five-star Duke commit Tre Jones

The pick: Kentucky or Duke

Why: “If I had to guess I would say he’s going to join a blue blood. Put it like this, if P.J. Washington and Jarred Vanderbilt go to the league, he’s going to Kentucky. If not, he’s going to Duke.” – Five-star Mississippi State commit Reggie Perry

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think he’s going to come to North Carolina.” - Five-star North Carolina commit Nassir Little

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “It would be a good fit for him. Roy (Williams) loves the bigs so he’s going to get the ball.” - Five-star North Carolina commit Coby White

The pick: Kentucky

Why: “I think if not his second choice would be North Carolina.” - Five-star Maryland commit Jalen Smith

The pick: Duke or Kentucky

Why: “I don’t know where he’s going. He hasn’t told anybody anything.” - Five-star Kansas commit Quentin Grimes

The pick: Kentucky

Why: “I think Kentucky. I don’t know what coach (John) Calipari can pull off, but I think that’s where he’s going.” - Five-star Kansas commit Devon Dotson

The pick: Kentucky

Why: “I feel like I see a fit for him at Kentucky.” – Five-star LSU commit Nazreon Reid

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I’m not sure because I don’t know which schools he’s focused on but I’ll probably say he’ll go to North Carolina. That’s a guess.” - Five-star Oregon commit Louis King

The pick: Duke

Why: “He seems like a Duke type of player. He just plays in rhythm, he can catch and shoot, he plays solid defense and he’s just a good guy.” – Five-star UCLA commit Moses Brown

The pick: North Carolina

Why: “I feel like he fits well in there and coach Williams is doing a good job recruiting him. Who wouldn’t want to play there?” – Uncommitted five-star Romeo Langford

The pick: Duke

Why: “I just hear guys here recruiting him to try to get him to Duke with them.” – Five-star Syracuse commit Darius Bazley

The pick: Duke

Why: “All I know is that he’s looking at Duke and that’s all I’m really worried about so I’m going with Duke.” – Five-star Duke commit Cameron Reddish

L0bh4qkxbi8oqlxdijiq
Jordan Brown
Courtesy of McDonald's

The pick: Cal

Why: “He’s from there and I think he can go somewhere that he can dominate and take over and do his thing.” – Little

The pick: Cal

Why: “I don’t know. I heard some other guys say Cal so I’m going to with Cal then.” – White

The pick: Cal

Why: “It’s California and it’s kind of by his house so I think that’s where he’ll end up.” – Dotson

The pick: Stanford

Why: “I think he’s going to Stanford.” – Smith

The pick: Cal

Why: “I think he wants to stay on the west coast.” – Grimes

The pick: Cal

Why: “He’s a West Coast guy.” – Langford

The pick: Cal

Why: “I seem him staying over there on the West Coast.” – Uncommitted five-star E.J. Montgomery

The pick: St. John’s

Why: “I think St. John’s. Because I know they’ve been hounding him a lot and he’s been going on visits and I’ve been seeing it on his Instagram.” – Brown

The pick: UCLA

Why: “Because I feel like it’s a big man school and it’s something he can relate to” - Reid

The pick: Oregon

Why: “He might as well just come to Oregon with me. Cal isn’t a bad school and I know he’s looking at them, too.” – King

The pick: Cal

Why: “I think he’s going to go to Cal.” – Bazley

The pick: Cal

Why: “I don’t know but I’m going to go with Cal, too.” – Reddish

Cvm7xdqu8ikfaurijvrr
Romeo Langford
Courtesy of McDonald's

The pick: Kansas

Why: “He seems like good friends with those guys that are going to Kansas.” – Jones

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I’ve got my money on Vanderbilt. I feel like Indiana is close to home but he would have to play a really big role there. With Vanderbilt having Darius Garland and Simi Shittu there already I feel like it would be a good three-man combination.” – Perry

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “He’s a hard one and he’s really hard to read but I like him to go to Vanderbilt. I think he will fit in well there and they have some good guys going there, too.” – Little

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I think him, D.G. and Simi have something planned. They just don’t want to tell anybody.” – White

The pick: Indiana

Why: “I think he likes the system they play in and he’s a good shooter and the coach at Indiana loves shooters.” – Smith

The pick: Indiana

Why: “I think he has so much support back home and he’s a hometown kind of kid. Laid back and kind of quiet.” – Grimes

The pick: Indiana

Why: “He’s from Indiana and I think he might stay home. He has so much fan support there and he can come in and be the man there and just put on for his state.” – Dotson

The pick: Kansas

Why: “Right now all of us are going at him talking about Vanderbilt or Kansas. But hopefully Kansas is the plan.” – McCormack

The pick: Indiana

Why: “He’s going to Indiana. He’s staying home.” – King

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I feel like Vandy is just his spot. He needs to be with D.G. and Simi.” – Reid

The pick: Vanderbilt or Indiana

Why: “I think it comes down to those two.” – Brown

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “He’s really close with those guys and he said he has a really good relationship with Coach (Bryce) Drew.” – Montgomery

The pick: Kansas

Why: “Look at him now, who is he with? The Kansas commits. I’m pretty sure one of the coaches at Kansas told their guys that playing in the game isn’t your only job this week. I think he’s going to go there.” – Bazley

The pick: Kansas

Why: “I want to say Indiana but for some reason I want to say Kansas so I’m going to go with them.” – Reddish

{{ article.author_name }}